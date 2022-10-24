The Worldwide Enteral Medical Nutrition Industry is Expected to Reach $11.7 Billion by 2028 at a 6% CAGR

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enteral Medical Nutrition Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Indication, Nutrition Type, Form, Product, Distribution Channel, and Age Group" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global enteral medical nutrition market is expected to reach US$ 11,726.37 million by 2028 from US$ 7,803.45 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2028.



Enteral nutrition (EN) is provided to patients whose energy and nutritional needs cannot be met by a regular food intake. The advantages of enteral intake over parenteral nutrition are well recognized. For most pediatric patients who are dependent on enteral nutrition, an age-adapted standard polymeric formula enriched with fibers is an appropriate choice.

Crohn's disease, gastrointestinal disease due to trauma, bowel obstruction (BO), microscopic colitis, short bowel syndrome, and ulcerative colitis are a few gastrointestinal diseases. According to the article in Heathline, in 2021, around 40% of people across the world were affected by functional gastrointestinal disorder. According to Medscape, in developed countries, the most common cause of small-bowel obstruction (SBO) is intra-abdominal adhesions, accounting for ~65 to 75% of cases, followed by hernias. In contrast, in developing countries, SBO is primarily caused by hernias (30-40%), adhesions (about 30%), and tuberculosis (about 10%).

According to the article published by World Journal of Emergency Surgery, bowel obstruction is an important cause of morbidity and mortality accounting for nearly 30,000 deaths and more than US$3 billion per year in direct medical costs. Bowel obstruction is responsible for ~15% of hospital admissions for acute abdominal pain in the US, and ~?20% of cases need acute surgical care.

Crohn's disease is a complex, long-lasting (chronic) disorder that primarily affects the digestive system. It is most common disease in North America and Western Europe and has a prevalence of 100 to 300 per 100,000 in these regions. According to Medline Plus, more than half a million in North American and Western European people are currently suffering from Crohn's disease.

Patients affected by gastrointestinal disease are at an increased risk of nutritional deterioration due to fasting for the diagnostic tests, therapeutic dietary restriction, and appetite loss due to anorexia or altered nutritional requirement developed by the disease itself. Enteral medical nutrition is preferred for the gastrointestinal disease patients as these patients cannot consume food orally. Therefore, the growing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases across the world drives the growth of the enteral medical nutrition market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Enteral Medical Nutrition Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South And Central America PEST Analysis

4.3 Experts Opinion



5. Enteral Medical Nutrition Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Prevalence of Cachexia

5.1.2 Rise in Prevalence of Gastrointestinal Diseases

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Complications of Enteral Nutrition

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Use of Next Generation Technology for Proper Enteral Nutrition Feeding

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Developments Related to Enteral Medical Nutrition Products

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Enteral Medical Nutrition Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Enteral Medical Nutrition Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.1.1 Global Enteral Medical Nutrition Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.1.2 Global Enteral Medical Nutrition Market - Market Potential Analysis, By Region

6.2 Company Analysis

6.2.1 Market Positioning of Key Players

6.3 Comparative Company Analysis

6.4 Growth Strategy Analysis

6.5 Performance of Key Players

6.5.1 Nestle S.A.

6.5.2 Abbott Laboratories

6.6 Market Share Analysis of Enteral Medical Nutrition Market



7. Enteral Medical Nutrition Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - Indication

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Enteral Medical Nutrition Market, by Indication, 2022 & 2028 (%)

7.3 Respiratory Disorders

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Respiratory Disorders Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.3 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.4 Respiratory Failure

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 Respiratory Failure Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.5 Cystic Fibrosis

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 Cystic Fibrosis Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.6 Others

7.3.6.1 Overview

7.3.6.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Cancer

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Cancer Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4.3 Cancer Cachexia

7.4.3.1 Overview

7.4.3.2 Cancer Cachexia Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4.4 Cachexia with COPD

7.4.4.1 Overview

7.4.4.2 Cachexia with COPD Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4.5 Others

7.4.5.1 Overview

7.4.5.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Post COVID-19

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Post COVID-19 Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6 Gastrointestinal Disorders

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Gastrointestinal Disorders Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6.3 Bowel Obstruction

7.6.3.1 Overview

7.6.3.2 Bowel Obstruction Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6.4 Crohn's Disease

7.6.4.1 Overview

7.6.4.2 Crohn's Disease Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6.5 Short Bowel Syndrome

7.6.5.1 Overview

7.6.5.2 Short Bowel Syndrome Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6.6 Others

7.6.6.1 Overview

7.6.6.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.7 Liver Failure

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Liver Failure Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Other Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Enteral Medical Nutrition Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - Nutrition Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Enteral Medical Nutrition Market, by Nutrition Type, 2022 & 2028 (%)

8.3 Supplemental

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Supplemental Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Sole-Source

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Sole-Source Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Enteral Medical Nutrition Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - Form

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Enteral Medical Nutrition Market, by Form, 2022 & 2028 (%)

9.3 Powder

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Powder Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Liquid

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Liquid Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Semi-Solid

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Semi-Solid Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Enteral Medical Nutrition Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - Product

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Enteral Medical Nutrition Market, by Product, 2022 & 2028 (%)

10.3 Standard Protein Diet

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Standard Protein Diet Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.4 High Protein Diet

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 High Protein Diet Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.5 Fruit Juice Based Oral Nutritional Supplement

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Fruit Juice Based Oral Nutritional Supplement Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.6 Others

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Other Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



11. Enteral Medical Nutrition Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - Distribution Channel

11.1 Overview

11.2 Global Enteral Medical Nutrition Market, by Distribution Channel, 2022 & 2028 (%)

11.3 Hospital Pharmacies

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Hospital Pharmacies Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

11.4 Retail Pharmacies

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 Retail Pharmacies Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

11.5 Others

11.5.1 Overview

11.5.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



12. Enteral Medical Nutrition Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - Age Group

12.1 Overview

12.2 Global Enteral Medical Nutrition Market, by Age Group, 2022 & 2028 (%)

12.3 Child (Till 18 Years)

12.3.1 Overview

12.3.2 Child Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

12.4 Adult (Above 18+ Years)

12.4.1 Overview

12.4.2 Adult Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



13. Enteral Medical Nutrition Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Geographical Analysis

