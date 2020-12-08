The Worldwide Food Certification Industry is Projected to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Certification Market by Type (ISO 22000, BRC, SQF, IFS, Halal, Kosher, Free-From Certification), Application (Meat, Poultry, and Seafood, Dairy, Infant Food, Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery), Risk Category, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food certification market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.4%.



Factors such as the growing demand for quality food due to increasing instances of food poisoning, changing food preferences, increase in global food trade and the stringent regulations for import or export of food products in order to ensure the compliance with food safety standards.

The ISO 22000 segment is projected to be the largest segment, by type, in the food certification market during the forecast period.

Complex supply chains increase the chances of food contamination due to improper handling. Therefore, there is increased demand for ISO 22000 among retailers, manufacturers and growers which offers benefits to the food supply chain, such as determines and manages safety risks, offers preventive and corrective measures to food safety management, and reduces or eliminates the risk of food recalls. It is one of the most important food safety certifications concerning the food safety hazards in the food & beverage industry, trusted by several stakeholders.

The meat, poultry & sea-food segment is projected to account for the largest market during the forecast period.

A significant increase in the consumption of meat and meat products urges the need for having stringent food certification norms to ensure the safety and authenticity of meat, including Halal and Kosher, especially in countries with more Muslim population. Regulatory bodies like Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has set up regulations for the analysis of data from sample collection programs, rapid chilling, adequate trimming, and sanitary washing that are enforced to reduce microbial contamination for poultry and meat products. The stringent regulations like proper certification and labeling requirements for the import of animal products is projected to drive the growth of the meat, poultry, and seafood products segment in the food certification market.

The high-risk segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In high-risk foods, threat is projected to remain higher due to their susceptibility to pathogen growth. Due to the increase in foodborne illnesses, affecting millions of people every year, it is a serious concern across the globe. Therefore, food certification in the case of high-risk foods being exported, it is mandated by government bodies to ensure that they comply with the safety requirements of the importing country, thereby driving the growth of the food certification market.

The European market is estimated to account for the largest market share due to the adoption of food safety measures

The European market is growing in the food certification market as people are getting aware of food safety. They are having high purchasing power and thus are willing to pay for premium products in order to lead a healthy lifestyle. Lately, food safety in Europe has been affected by developments that have changed the conditions under which food products are manufactured, processed, traded, distributed, and consumed. The food certification market in Europe is driven by the regulatory environment, which mandates food manufacturers to adopt certifications such as International Featured Standards (IFS) and The British Retail Consortium (BRC).



