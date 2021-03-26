The Worldwide Green Data Center Industry is Expected to Reach $140.3 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2020

DUBLIN, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Green Data Center Market by Component (Solutions [Power, IT, Cooling] and Services [Design & Consulting, Maintenance & Support, Installation & Deployment]), Data Center Size (Small & Mid-sized, Large), Vertical, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global green data center market is expected to grow from USD 49.2 billion in 2020 to USD 140.3 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.1% during the forecast period.

The green data center market is gaining traction in various regions and has caught the eye of various organizations for deploying green data center solutions. In the present scenario, organizations have started taking green initiatives for their regular IT operations to save their money, making green data center as most popular initiatives. In an all-inclusive manner, a green data center comprises energy-efficient components, such as UPS, servers, and cooling systems.

Cooling solutions segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The average data center uses a significant amount of electricity. The cooling infrastructure is required to maintain the ideal operating environment for all that equipment. When put together, data centers consume about three percent of the world's electricity. With more energy-intensive hyperscale facilities on the way in the coming years, the cooling infrastructure must become more energy efficient to maintain the overall PUE.

The sole purpose of data center cooling is to maintain environmental conditions suitable for Information Technology Equipment (ITE) operation. Achieving this goal requires the elimination of the heat produced by the ITE and transferring that heat to some heat sink. In most data centers, the operators expect the cooling system to operate continuously and reliably.

There are two major types of cooling:

Air Cooling

Liquid Cooling

Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) vertical to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The BFSI vertical is one of the most important industry verticals in the green data center market and offers a wide variety of products and services. Intensively secure data transaction and storage is a necessity for all BFSI institutes and organizations. This vertical is dynamically regulated and has customers with high demands. The demand for efficient data centers is very high here, as an enormous amount of secure data is required to be stored and accessed.

In the present scenario, the enforcement of government regulations is highly increased, and also companies are facing issues with a drop in the operational cost of running their data centers. Also, with rising electricity prices, BFSI companies are left with no other alternative than to go for efficient and green data centers.

Green data center market in Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is the fastest-growing region in the green data center market and has witnessed huge investments in data center construction. Factors such as increasing internet penetration, cloud computing, growing economy, and rapid infrastructure development have attributed to the growth of the green data center market in the region. The major vendors providing green data center solutions in APAC are Eaton, Schneider Electric, Delta Electronics, and many more.

Major countries such as Australia, New Zealand, and China are witnessing huge investments in industry verticals, such as BFSI, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications and IT and others, which has brought development and economic growth in the APAC countries. The data center construction in APAC region is comparatively higher due to large areas of untapped market for data center providers. The implementation of 5G has commenced in several countries, which will have a significant impact on the market with telecommunication providers partnering with service providers in establishing edge data centers throughout the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Green Data Center Market

4.2 Market: Market Share of Verticals, 2020

4.3 Market Investment Scenario

4.4 Market: Market Share by Solutions, 2020

4.5 Green Data Center Market: Market Share by Service, 2020

4.6 Green Data Center vs. Traditional Data Centers

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Cost of Electricity

5.2.1.2 Major Vendors Offering Eco Modes in Ups to Drive the Adoption of Green Data Centers

5.2.1.3 Government Regulations are Driving the Green Data Center Adoption

5.2.1.4 Advancements in Energy-Efficient Cooling Solutions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Investments in Existing Infrastructure

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers

5.2.3.2 Emergence of AI in Cooling and Power Technologies

5.2.3.3 Increasing Trends in Data Center Consolidation

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Challenges with Existing Infrastructure Compatibility

5.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.4 Pricing Analysis

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.5.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.5.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.6 Ecosystem

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.8.1 Cooling Technologies

5.8.1.1 Free Cooling

5.8.1.2 Liquid Cooling

5.8.1.3 Evaporative Cooling

5.8.2 Technologies in Uninterrupted Power Supply

5.8.2.1 Online Double Conversion Technology

5.8.2.2 Offline Standby Technology

5.8.2.3 Line-Interactive Technology

5.8.2.4 Economy Modes in UPS

5.8.2.4.1 Traditional UPS Economy Mode

5.8.2.4.2 Advanced Economy Mode

5.9 Industry Standards

5.9.1 Energy Star Certified Products

5.9.2 Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Standards

5.9.2.1 Building Design and Construction: Data Centers

5.9.3 The American Society of Heating, Refrigeration, and Air Conditioning Engineers Standard

5.10 Case Study Analysis

6 Global Green Data Center Market Analysis, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Cooling

6.2.1.1 Air Cooling

6.2.1.2 Liquid Cooling

6.2.2 Power

6.2.3 Information Technology

6.3 Services

6.4 Design and Consulting

6.5 Installation and Deployment

6.6 Support and Maintenance

7 Global Green Data Center Market Analysis, by Data Center Size

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Data Center Size: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Data Center Size: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 Small and Mid-Size Data Centers

7.3 Large Data Centers

8 Global Green Data Center Market Analysis, by Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Verticals: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Verticals: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

8.3 IT and Telecom

8.4 Media and Entertainment

8.5 Healthcare

8.6 Government and Defense

8.7 Retail

8.8 Manufacturing

8.9 Other Verticals

9 Green Data Center Market Analysis, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.6 Latin America

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Evaluation Framework

10.3 Market Share of Top Players

10.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Players

10.5 Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions

10.5.1 Stars

10.5.2 Emerging Leaders

10.5.3 Pervasive

10.5.4 Participants

10.5.5 Product Footprint

10.6 Start-up Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions

10.6.1 Progressive Companies

10.6.2 Responsive Companies

10.6.3 Dynamic Companies

10.6.4 Starting Blocks

10.7 Key Market Developments

10.7.1 New Product/Solution Launches

10.7.2 Deals

10.7.3 Others

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Introduction

11.1.2 Dell Technologies

11.1.3 HPE

11.1.4 Eaton

11.1.5 Schneider Electric

11.1.6 Vertiv

11.1.7 Green Revolution Cooling

11.1.8 Midas Green Technologies

11.1.9 Delta Electronics

11.1.10 Rittal

11.1.11 Cisco

11.1.12 Nortek Air Solutions

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Asetek

11.2.2 Airedale

11.2.3 Lenovo

11.2.4 Fujitsu

11.2.5 Cyber Power

11.2.6 Supermicro

11.2.7 Tripplite

11.2.8 Inspur

11.2.9 CDP Energy

11.3 Start-up Players

11.3.1 Bxterra Power Technology

11.3.2 ZutaCore

11.3.3 Submer

11.3.4 DCX the Liquid Cooling Company

11.3.5 Liqit.io

12 Adjacent Markets

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Related Markets

12.2 Limitations

12.3 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

12.3.1 Introduction

12.3.2 Market Overview

12.3.3 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, by Component

12.3.3.1 Solutions

12.3.3.2 Services

12.3.4 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, by Data Center Type

12.3.5 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, by End-user

12.3.6 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, by Enterprise

12.3.7 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, by Region

13 Appendix

13.1 Discussion Guide

13.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

13.3 Available Customizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g1ifl7



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

