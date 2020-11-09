The Worldwide Industry for Endodontic Reparative Cement is Expected to Reach $431 Million by 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Endodontic Reparative Cement Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type; Indication; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The endodontic reparative cement market is expected to reach US $431.41 million in 2027 from US$ 310.87 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027.



The growth of the endodontic reparative cement market is primarily attributed to the factors such as growing number of endodontic procedures, and launch of advanced endodontic reparative cement varieties. However, the lack of access to dental care and unavailability of insurance cover is likely to act as a challenging factor for the market growth. On the other hand adoption of clinical practice of endodontic is expected to serve significant growth opportunities for the growth of market during the forecast period.



The dentistry industry is witnessing rapid technological developments. The use of adhesive dentistry has increased in the endodontic procedures, which has encouraged the launch of endodontic reparative cement with various combinations of materials. The results of advancements have attracted the use of novel alkaline endodontic sealers. These sealers are based on calcium hydroxide or on mineral trioxide aggregate (MTA). Similarly, the developments have also resulted in the introduction of new bioceramic calcium silicate endodontic cement in the market. The newly introduced cement varieties also include resin-based sealers. For instance, the gutta-percha cement available in the market is coated with methyl polybutadiene diisocyanate and a hydrophilic adhesive resin. It provides a strong chemical union and forms a solid monoclonal that offers the best sealing at the site of the root canal.



This form of sealers is seen in the EndoREZ system offered by Ultradent Products Inc. The company also offers EndoREZ cement that features the best sealing abilities for the apical region of a tooth. Septodont USA offers Acroseal endodontic cement consisting of epoxy matrix. It benefits through excellent sealing of root canals by adhering to the walls of canals. It is used as a permanent root canal sealer as it has been formed by combining calcium hydroxide. The epoxy matrix helps accelerate periapical healing. It is compatible with all gutta-percha obturation techniques and has zero solubility in water; it thus ensures minimal chances of root canal treatment failure.



The endodontic reparative cement market, based on the product type, is segmented into bioceramic-based, zinc oxide eugenol-based, epoxy resin-based, calcium-hydroxide-based, and others. The bioceramic-based sealers segment is further segmented into mineral trioxide aggregate (MTA), calcium silicate-based, and calcium phosphate-based cements. The bioceramic-based sealers segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The endodontic reparative cement market, based on indication, is segmented into root canal obturation, dental restoration, and cavity lining. The root canal obturation segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Moreover, it is also estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The endodontic reparative cement market, based on end user, has been segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Whereas, dental clinics segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing this report on the endodontic reparative cement market are General Dental Council, Dental Defence Union, Food and Drug Administration, and World Health Organization.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Endodontic Reparative Cement Market- By Product Type

1.3.2 Global Endodontic Reparative Cement Market- By Indication

1.3.3 Global Endodontic Reparative Cement Market- By End User

1.3.4 Global Endodontic Reparative Cement Market- By Geography



2. Endodontic Reparative Cement Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Endodontic Reparative Cement Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Pest Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South & Central America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Global Endodontic Reparative Cement Market- Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Number of Endodontic Procedures

5.1.2 Launch of Advanced Endodontic Reparative Cement Varieties

5.2 Key Challenges

5.2.1 Lack of Access to Dental Care and Unavailability of Insurance Cover

5.3 Key Opportunities

5.3.1 Adoption of Clinical Practice of Endodontic

5.4 Trends

5.4.1 Advancements in Endodontic Procedures

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Endodontic Reparative Cement Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Global Endodontic Reparative Cement Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Endodontic Reparative Cement Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Endodontic Reparative Cement Market Analysis - By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Endodontic Reparative Cement Market Share, by Product Type, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.3 Bioceramic-Based Sealers

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Bioceramic-Based Sealers: Endodontic Reparative Cement Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.3 Mineral Trioxide Aggregate (MTA)

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 Mineral Trioxide Aggregate (MTA)-: Endodontic Reparative Cement Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.4 Calcium Silicate-based

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 Calcium Silicate-based: Endodontic Reparative Cement Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.5 Calcium-Phosphate Based

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 Calcium-Phosphate Based: Endodontic Reparative Cement Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Zinc Oxide Eugenol-Based

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Zinc Oxide Eugenol-Based: Endodontic Reparative Cement Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Epoxy Resin-Based

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Epoxy Resin-Based: Endodontic Reparative Cement Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6 Calcium-Hydroxide Based

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Calcium-Hydroxide Based: Endodontic Reparative Cement Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Others: Endodontic Reparative Cement Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Endodontic Reparative Cement Market Analysis - By Indication

8.1 Overview

8.2 Endodontic Reparative Cement Market Share, by Indication, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.3 Root Canal Obturation

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Root Canal Obturation: Endodontic Reparative Cement Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Dental Restoration

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Dental Restoration: Endodontic Reparative Cement Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Cavity Lining

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Cavity Lining: Endodontic Reparative Cement Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Endodontic Reparative Cement Market Analysis - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Endodontic Reparative Cement Market Share, by End User, 2019 and 2027 (%)

9.3 Hospitals

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Hospitals: Endodontic Reparative Cement Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Dental Clinics

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Dental Clinics: Endodontic Reparative Cement Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers: Endodontic Reparative Cement Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Endodontic Reparative Cement Market- Geographic Analysis

10.1 North America: Endodontic Reparative Cement Market

10.2 Europe: Endodontic Reparative Cement Market

10.3 Asia Pacific: Endodontic Reparative Cement Market

10.4 Middle East and Africa: Endodontic Reparative Cement Market

10.5 South and Central America: Endodontic Reparative Cement Market



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic On Global Endodontic Reparative Cement Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Endodontic Reparative Cement Market -Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Recent Growth Strategies In the Endodontic Reparative Cement Market



13. Endodontic Reparative Cement Market -Company Profiles

13.1 Angelus Industria de ProdutosOdontologicos S/A

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Ultradent Products Inc.

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Pulpdent Corporation

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Coltene Group

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 IvoclarVivadent AG

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Innovative BioCeramix, Inc

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Septodont

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Brasseler USA

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Dentsply Maillefer

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Parkell, Inc.

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Word Index



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jje62o

