The Worldwide Market for Anemia Treatment Drugs to 2026 - The Overall Competitive Scenario is Expected to Observe a Paradigm Shift Towards Gene Therapy & Monoclonal Antibody Therapies

The "Global Anemia Treatment Drugs Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report

The Anemia Treatment Drugs market was valued at USD 23,155.8 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

According to the American Society of Hematology, anemia is the most common hematological disorder and affects more than 3 million Americans every year. The global scenario is more concerning because the World Health Organization states that globally around 1.62 billion people get affected by anemia, which is equal to 22.5% of the global population. In addition to that highest prevalence of anemia was found in the preschool-age children, and the lowest prevalence is in men.

Furthermore, the highest number of individuals affected with anemia after pre-school-age children are non-pregnant women which are around 31.2% of the total anemic population. The treatment specifically depends on the type of anemia and other complications associated with it. Currently, the treatment for anemia specifically focuses on supplements and chronic conditions are directly treated with blood transfusion, stem cell transplant or bone marrow transplant.

The major types of anemia that are treated with drugs are Iron deficiency anemia, thalassemia, aplastic anemia, hemolytic anemia, sickle cell anemia, and pernicious anemia. In the year 2017, iron deficiency anemia and sickle cell anemia dominated the market together accounting for nearly 60% of the market share. The key factors responsible for the growth of these two types of anemia are sickle cell anemia & aplastic anemia has the highest prevalence, and the available drug treatment costs more compared to other types. These two types of anemia are expected to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period due to the expected market entry of more than 10 molecules during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

The anemia treatment drugs market comprises drugs such as vitamins & iron supplements, antibiotics, immunosuppressant, bone marrow stimulants, corticosteroids, gene therapy & iron chelating agents. In 2017, immunosuppressant & corticosteroids accounted for a combined market share of 58% due to key market driving factors such as the rising prevalence of anemia, increasing awareness related to anemia with the initiative of government & non-government organizations, and incessant advancement in the research & development of anemia treatment industry.

The drug pipeline of anemia treatment is very strong and several prominent players are present along with their promising molecules. The most efficient molecules present in the drug pipeline are FG-4592/roxadustat (FibroGen), Daprodustat/GSK1278863 (GlaxoSmithKline), Molidustat/BAY85-3934 (Bayer), Rivipansel (Pfizer), Luspatercept (Celgene), OMS721 (Omeros Corporation), and LentiGlobin BB305 (bluebird bio). Thus, such as strong drug pipeline is expected to drive the overall anemia treatment drugs market significantly throughout the forecast period.

Market Competition Assessment

The anemia treatment drugs market is expected to grow significantly in the near future and there are several companies operating in this market and expected to enter the market. The overall competitive scenario is expected to observe a paradigm shift towards gene therapy & monoclonal antibody therapies.

The key players present in this market are Pfizer, Inc., Amgen, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Novartis AG, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Bayer AG, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Akebia Therapeutics, Vifor Pharma Management, Ltd., and FibroGen, Inc. among others.

Key Market Movements

An increasing prevalence of anemia and its types in developed as well as developing countries

Rising awareness in developing countries due to initiative and programs introduced by the government and non-government organizations

Incessant development in the field of research and development in anemia treatment

The major competition for the available drugs is from stem cell transplantation and upcoming pipeline drugs in the near future

Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Anemia Treatment Drugs Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Anemia Treatment Drugs Market, by Type of Anemia, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Anemia Treatment Drugs Market, by Type of Drug, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global Anemia Treatment Drugs Market, by Geography, 2017 Vs 2026 (Value %)



Chapter 3. Global Anemia Treatment Drugs Market: Market Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.2.1. Rising prevalence of anemia and complications related with diseases related to anemia

3.2.2. Increasing awareness related to anemia diagnosis and treatment especially in developing and under developed countries from Asia, Africa & South America

3.3. Challenges

3.3.1. Chronic anemia is treated with bone marrow transplantation or blood transfusion there no drug treatment available in the market

3.4. Opportunities

3.4.1. Strong pipeline with number of promising molecules that will drive the overall anemia treatment drugs market in the near future

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.6. Competitive Landscape

3.6.1. Competitive Landscape, by Key Players, 2017



Chapter 4. Global Anemia Treatment Drugs Market, by Type of Anemia, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Iron deficiency anemia

4.3. Thalassemia

4.4. Aplastic anemia

4.5. Hemolytic anemia

4.6. Sickle cell anemia

4.7. Pernicious anemia



Chapter 5. Global Anemia Treatment Drugs Market, by Type of Drug, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Supplements

5.3. Antibiotics

5.4. Immunosuppresants

5.5. Bone Marrow Stimulants

5.6. Corticosteroids

5.7. Gene Therapy

5.8. Iron Chelating Agents

5.9. Pipeline Analysis: Global Anemia Treatment Drugs Market

5.9.1. Overview

5.9.2. Phase III Drugs: Market Size Forecast till 2026 (US$ Mn)

5.9.2.1. FG-4592/Roxadustat (FibroGen)

5.9.2.2. Daprodustat/GSK1278863 (GlaxoSmithKline)

5.9.2.3. Molidustat/BAY85-3934 (Bayer)

5.9.2.4. MT-6548 (Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation)

5.9.2.5. Rivipansel/GMI-1070 (Pfizer)

5.9.2.6. Luspatercept (Celgene)

5.9.2.7. AG-348 (Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

5.9.2.8. Sutimlimab (Bioverativ Therapeutics Inc.)

5.9.2.9. V114 (Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.)

5.9.2.10. LentiGlobin/BB305 (bluebird bio)

5.9.2.11. APL-2 (Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

5.9.2.12. ALXN1210 (Alexion Pharmaceuticals)

5.9.2.13. OMS721 (Omeros Corporation)

5.9.3. Phase II (Tabular Representation)

5.9.4. Phase I (Tabular Representation)



Chapter 6. Global Anemia Treatment Drugs Market, by Geography, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America Anemia Treatment Drugs Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.3. Europe Anemia Treatment Drugs Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.4. Asia Pacific Anemia Treatment Drugs Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.5. Latin America Anemia Treatment Drugs Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.6. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Anemia Treatment Drugs Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. Amgen, Inc.

7.1.1. Business Description

7.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

7.1.3. Product Portfolio

7.1.4. Key Developments

7.2. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

7.3. Novartis AG

7.4. Pfizer, Inc.

7.5. Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

7.6. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

7.7. AMAG Pharmaceuticals

7.8. Rockwell Medical

7.9. Akebia Therapeutics

7.10. Vifor Pharma Management, Ltd.

7.11. FibroGen, Inc.

7.12. GlaxoSmithKline plc

7.13. Bayer AG

7.14. Omeros Corporation

7.15. Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.



