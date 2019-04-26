The Worldwide Market for Glass Filled Nylon (2019-2024) by Type, End-use Industry, Manufacturing Process, Glass Filling, Region and Country
The "Glass Filled Nylon Market by Type (Polyamide 6, Polyamide 66),End Use Industry(Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial), Manufacturing Process(Injection Molding, Extrusion Molding), Glass Filling and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The glass filled nylon market size is estimated to grow from USD 8.2 billion in 2019 to USD 10.8 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2019 and 2024.
Glass-filled nylon is used in different industries such as automotive, industrial, and electrical & electronics due to their superior properties such as high dimensional stability, high creep resistance, high strength, rigidity, and chemical resistance. However, the shortage of polyamide 66 can hinder the growth of the glass filled nylon market.
The major glass filled nylon manufacturers are BASF SE (Germany), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Lanxess (Germany), DowDuPont Inc. (US), Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Ensinger GmbH (Germany), Arkema (France), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Evonik Industries (Germany), and Ascend Performance Materials (US).
These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as acquisition and new product launch, between 2014 and 2019, to expand their presence in the global market further, offer innovative products, and broaden their customer base.
Polyamide 6 based glass filled nylon is projected to register a higher CAGR, in terms of value and volume, between 2019 and 2024
Polyamide 6 is manufactured by a continuous process, preferably hydrolytic ring opening polymerization of caprolactam, which is made up of six carbons at 482 F to 518 F The 6 stands for the number of carbon atoms in a single amino residue, indicating repeated units. It is a semi-crystalline polyamide that has high tensile strength and elasticity.
It also has a strong inter-chain bond of amide group polarity and hence exhibits superior properties such as rigidity, thermal resistance, and toughness. Glass filling in polyamide 6 further enhances the properties of polyamide 6. These factors make glass filled polyamide 6 widely used in end-use industries such as automotive, electrical & electronics, and industrial.
The automotive end-use industry segment is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024
The automotive end-use industry is one of the prime consumers of glass filled nylon, globally, and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The use of glass filled nylon in the automotive industry dates back to 1950.
Glass-filled nylon is primarily used in the automotive industry for weight reduction measure. In new generation vehicles, the strength per unit weight is very critical and hence glass filled nylon is used in applications such as automotive engine covers, parts inside the engine compartment, and under the bonnet of cars.
The glass filled nylon market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value and volume, between 2019 and 2024
The glass filled market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value and volume, during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for glass filled nylon from the automotive, industrial, and electrical & electronics end-use industries.
The booming electrical & electronics and construction industries are also responsible for the growth of the glass filled nylon market in the region. China is one of the key consumers of glass filled nylon in APAC.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Currency
1.5 Unit Considered
1.6 Limitations
1.7 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Data Triangulation
2.4 Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Glass Filled Nylon Market
4.2 Glass Filled Nylon Market, By Type
4.3 Glass Filled Nylon Market, By Manufacturing Process
4.4 Glass Filled Nylon Market, By Glass Filling
4.5 Glass Filled Nylon Market, By End-Use Industry and Region
4.6 Glass Filled Nylon Market, By Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Superior properties offered by glass filled nylon
5.2.1.2 Increase in demand for glass filled nylon from the automotive industry
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Shortage of polyamide 66
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing usage in the electrical & electronics application
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Increasing competition from substitutes
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.4.1 Introduction
5.4.2 Trend and Forecast of GDP
5.4.3 Trends of the Automotive Industry
6 Glass Filled Nylon Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Polyamide 6
6.2.1 Various Superior Properties of Polyamide 6 Make It the Most Widely Used Glass Filled Nylon
6.3 Polyamide 66
6.3.1 High Mechanical Strength and Creep Resistance are the Prime Properties of Polyamide 66 Based Glass Filled Nylon
6.4 Others
7 Glass Filled Nylon Market, By End-Use Industry
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Automotive
7.2.1 The Growing Demand for Lightweight Body Components and Efficient Fuel Systems in the Automotive Industry is Likely to Increase the Demand for Glass Filled Nylon
7.3 Electrical & Electronics
7.3.1 The Growing Electrical & Electronics Industry of APAC is Driving the Demand for Glass Filled Nylon
7.4 Industrial
7.4.1 The Growing Industrial Sector of APAC is Augmenting the Glass Filled Nylon Market
7.5 Others
8 Glass Filled Nylon Market, By Manufacturing Process
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Injection Molding
8.2.1 Easy of Manufacturing Glass Filled Nylon Through the Injection Molding Process is Expected to Fuel This Segment
8.3 Extrusion Molding
8.3.1 Glass Filled Nylon Manufactured Through This Process Provides Good Mechanical Strength, High Tensile Strength, and Tear Strength
9 Glass Filled Nylon Market, By Glass Filling
9.1 Introduction
9.2 10% Glass Filled
9.2.1 10% Glass Filled Nylon is Preferred in Less Demanding Industrial Application Due to Its Moderate Strength and Rigidity
9.3 20% Glass Filled
9.3.1 Large Number of Manufacturers in China are Driving the 20% Glass Filled Nylon Market in APAC
9.4 30% Glass Filled Nylon
9.4.1 Optimum Mix of Properties of Both Polyamide Resin and Glass Fiber, Makes 30% Glass Filled Nylon Suitable for Use in the Automotive Industry
9.5 > 30% Glass Filled
9.5.1 Exceptional Strength and Rigidity of >30% Glass Filled Nylon is Driving the Market
10 Glass Filled Nylon Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 APAC
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 The presence of a number of glass filled nylon manufacturers propels the market growth
10.2.2 India
10.2.2.1 The increasing applications of glass filled nylon in the industrial and electrical & electronics end-use segments are driving the market
10.2.3 Japan
10.2.3.1 The presence of major composite manufacturers in the country contributes to the market growth
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Germany is the leading consumer of glass filled nylon in Europe
10.3.2 Italy
10.3.3 France
10.3.3.1 The automotive and electrical & electronics industries generate a high demand for glass filled nylon
10.3.4 UK
10.3.4.1 The growing automotive industry of the UK is propelling the growth of the glass filled nylon market
10.4 North America
10.4.1 US
10.4.1.1 Increasing demand from the automotive industry is propelling the US market
10.4.2 Canada
10.4.2.1 The country's automotive industry plays a vital role in positively influencing the market
10.5 MEA
10.5.1 UAE
10.5.1.1 The UAE is a growing market for glass filled nylon due to the booming industrial sector
10.5.2 Saudi Arabia
10.5.2.1 Saudi Arabia is a promising market for glass filled nylon due to the booming construction industry
10.6 Latin America
10.6.1 Brazil
10.6.1.1 Growth in the automotive and aerospace industries is bolstering the growth of the glass filled nylon market
10.6.2 Mexico
10.6.2.1 Increasing demand for high strength glass filled nylon to boost the market
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.2.1 Terminology/Nomenclature
11.2.1.1 Dynamic Differentiators
11.2.1.2 Innovators
11.2.1.3 Visionary Leaders
11.2.1.4 Emerging Companies
11.2.2 Strength of Product Portfolio
11.2.3 Business Strategy Excellence
11.3 Market Share Analysis
11.4 Competitive Scenario
11.4.1 New Product Launch
11.4.2 Acquisition
12 Company Profiles
12.1 BASF SE
12.1.1 Business Overview
12.1.2 Products Offered
12.1.3 Recent Developments
12.1.4 SWOT Analysis
12.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation
12.3 Lanxess
12.4 DowDuPont Inc.
12.5 Royal DSM N.V.
12.6 Ensinger GmbH
12.7 Arkema
12.8 SABIC
12.9 Evonik Industries
12.10 Ascend Performance Materials
12.11 Other Companies
12.11.1 Fukuang International (HK) Limited
12.11.2 Steklonit JSC
12.11.3 Emco Industrial Plastics Inc.
12.11.4 Nylatech
12.11.5 RTP Company
12.11.6 Akro-Plastic GmbH
12.11.7 Radici Group
12.11.8 Domo Chemicals
12.11.9 EMS Grivory
12.11.10 Quadrant
