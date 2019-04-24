The Worldwide Market for Mobile Wallets, 2019 - Featuring Analysis on Apple Pay's and Google Pay's Shares of E-Commerce Transactions in Selected Markets

DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mobile Wallets 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The number of mobile wallet users worldwide is expected to reach a ten-digit figure in 2019, with a double-digit growth rate on the previous years, according to statistics cited in the report.

More than two-thirds of mobile wallet users live in Asia-Pacific, with China alone contributing close to 50%. Asia-Pacific mobile wallet users are not only the most numerous but also the most active users of mobile payment services and contribute the lion's share to global mobile wallet transaction value. The leading mobile wallet services in the region include Alipay, WeChat Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, LINE Pay, Rakuten Pay, GO-PAY and others.

Some of the global competitors in the mobile wallet space include Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. Each of the three increased the number of covered markets during the past year, in addition to expanding the variety of supported payment features. Apple Pay outpaced competition among the equipment manufacturer solutions in the USA, but remained behind PayPal's app for in-store payment usage, according to surveys cited in the report. Overall, the number of proximity mobile payment users in the USA continues to grow and mobile wallet services are also increasingly used to conduct peer-to-peer transfers.

In Europe, Apple Pay and Google Pay achieved a single-digit share of E-Commerce transactions in 2018, the report reveals. However, consumers are still hesitant to pay with mobile wallets in-store, resulting in a low adoption rate in countries such as Germany and France. Lack of trust in the security of mobile payments was also one of the major barriers in Latin America, but despite this, the numbers of mobile wallet users in countries such as Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico are expected to grow.

What is the number of mobile wallet users in 2019?

How do mobile wallet adoption rates differ by country?

What are the top global regions by mobile payment usage in-store?

What are the leading mobile wallets worldwide?

How large are Apple Pay's and Google Pay's shares of E-Commerce transactions in selected markets?

1. Management Summary



2. Global Developments



3. Asia-Pacific

3.1. China

3.2. Hong Kong

3.3. Taiwan

3.4. Japan

3.5. South Korea

3.6. Australia

3.7. India

3.8. Indonesia

3.9. Singapore

3.10. Thailand

3.11. Malaysia



4. Europe

4.1. Regional

4.2. UK

4.3. Germany

4.4. France

4.5. Spain

4.6. Italy

4.7. Sweden

4.8. Norway

4.9. Denmark

4.10. Russia

4.11. Turkey

4.12. Portugal



5. North America

5.1. USA

5.2. Canada



6. Latin America

6.1. Regional

6.2. Brazil

6.3. Argentina

6.4. Mexico



7. Middle East and Africa

7.1. Regional

7.2. UAE

7.3. South Africa



Alipay

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Ant Financial Services Group

Apple Inc.

GO-JEK Indonesia PT

GO-PAY

Google Pay

LINE Corp

LINE Pay

One97 communications Ltd.

PAYBACK GmbH

PayPal Inc.

Paytm

PhonePe Private Ltd.

Rakuten Pay

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Starbucks Corp.

Swish Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. Vipps AS

WeChat Pay

