The Worldwide Palliative Care Industry is Expected to Reach $25+ Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Palliative Care Market by Condition, Age Group, and Provider: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global palliative care market was valued at $11,200 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $25,309 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.
Palliative care improves quality of life of patients and their families who are facing problems associated with life-threatening diseases, whether psychological, physical, social or spiritual. Palliative care involves a range of services provided by a range of professionals that all have similarly vital roles to play. These professionals include nursing, paramedics, physicians, pharmacists, physiotherapists, support workers, and healthcare volunteers in support of patient and their family. The early delivery of palliative care minimizes avoidable hospital admissions and the need of health services.
The growth of the palliative care market is driven by increase in incidences of life-threatening diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases, and others, rise in elderly population, and technological advancements for remote monitoring in the healthcare industry. In addition, rise in awareness of life-threatening conditions, increase in need of providing palliative care sectors in hospitals & clinics, rise in number of palliative care centers worldwide, increase in application of palliative care for homecare, and surge in number of qualified physicians for palliative care are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of access to palliative care services in underdeveloped countries is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Conversely, high market growth potential in emerging markets is expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.
The palliative care market is segmented into condition, age group, provider, and region. On the basis of condition, the market is categorized into cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases, and others. By age group, the market is bifurcated into adult and pediatric. The adult segment is further segmented into hospitals & clinics, nursing homes, and others. The pediatric segment is further segmented into hospitals & clinics, nursing homes, and others. On the basis of provider, the market is divided into hospitals & clinics, nursing homes, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Market Segments
By Condition
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Cancer
- Chronic Respiratory Diseases
- Others
By Age Group
- Adult
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Nursing Homes
- Others
- Pediatric
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Nursing Homes
- Others
By Provider
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Nursing Homes
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Players Profiled
- Amedisys, Inc.
- Chemed Corporation (Vitas Healthcare)
- Fillmore Capital Partners, LLC (Golden Living Centers/GGNSC Holdings LLC)
- Genesis HealthCare (Skilled Healthcare Group Inc.)
- Home Instead, Inc.
- Kindred Healthcare, LLC (Gentiva Health Services Inc.)
- Public Sector Pension Investment Board (Sunrise Senior Living Centers)
- Senior Care Centers of America, Inc
- Seymour Health
- UCLA Health
