The Worldwide PCR Technologies Industry is Projected to Reach $9.8 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020

DUBLIN, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global PCR Technologies Market by Technology (Conventional, qPCR, dPCR), Product (Instrument, Reagents, Software), Application (Genotyping, Sequencing, Gene Expression, Diagnostics), End-user (Academia, Pharma-Biotech, Applied), and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global PCR technologies market is projected to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2025 from USD 7.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2025.

The rising incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders across the world has spurred the demand for better and faster diagnostic tests. This has also boosted the overall pace of R&D in the PCR technologies market along with the availability of strong financial support in the form of investments, funds, and grants. These factors are driving the growth of PCR technologies market during the forecast period. However, high instrument costs - especially that of dPCR - and the technical limitations of PCR are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.

The qPCR segment is expected to account for the largest market share of the global PCR technologies market in 2020

The qPCR segment is expected to account for the largest share among PCR techniques in 2020. The expanding applications of qPCR (owing to its technological benefits over traditional PCR, such as real-time analysis and reduced analysis time), growing private-public funding for life sciences research, and the rising number of probe-based multiplex genetic analysis procedures (that require the analysis of low-volume gene samples) are expected to drive the growth of the qPCR market.

Reagents and consumables segment to show the highest growth in the PCR technologies market during the forecast period

The reagents and consumables segment will show the highest growth in the PCR technologies market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the expanding applications of dPCR, the increasing number of dPCR-based analytical procedures among institutional researchers (such as CROs and pharma-biotech companies), and the rising availability of novel dPCR reagents worldwide. Additionally, the expansion of the application base of the dPCR technology in genetic/molecular research, clinical diagnosis, and forensics is expected to result in the commercialization of novel dPCR reagents.

North America to account for the largest share of the global market in 2020

North America accounts for the largest share of the PCR technologies market owing to the high incidence of chronic and genetic diseases, rising geriatric population, growing adoption of PCR techniques in research & academia, and significant public-private funding in the field of genome analysis. Further, the strong presence of major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the US and ongoing initiatives by the Canadian government to support life science, genomic, and clinical research are other few factors influencing the demand for PCR products in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 PCR Technologies Market Overview

4.2 PCR Technologies Market Share, by Technique, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.3 PCR Technologies Market, by Application, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Million)

4.4 PCR Technologies Market, by Region, 2020-2025

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Key Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Incidence of Target Infectious Diseases and Genetic Disorders

5.2.1.2 Continuous Advancements in PCR Technologies

5.2.1.3 Increasing Investments, Funds, and Grants

5.2.1.4 Increasing Use of Biomarker Profiling for Disease Diagnostics

5.2.1.5 Successful Completion of the Human Genome Project

5.2.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Device Costs Associated with dPCR

5.2.2.2 Technical Limitations of qPCR and dPCR

5.2.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Market Penetration in Emerging Countries

5.2.3.2 Shift from Plant-Derived to Genome-Based Drug Discovery

5.2.4 Key Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Adoption and Implementation of MIQE Guidelines

5.2.5 Key Market Trends

5.2.5.1 Development of Compact, Portable, and Lab-On-Chip PCR Devices

5.2.5.2 Ongoing Technological Integration with the PCR Process

5.3 Industry Trends Related to COVID-19

5.4 Global Regulatory Scenario

5.5 Ecosystem: Parent Market

5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6.1 Degree of Competition

5.6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.6.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.6.4 Threat of New Entrants

5.6.5 Threat of Substitutes

6 PCR Technologies Market, by Technique

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Conventional PCR

6.2.1 High Adoption of this Technique and Its Diverse Applications to Sustain Market Growth

6.3 Real-Time PCR

6.3.1 Growing Adoption Among Researchers and Healthcare Professionals to Fuel Market Growth

6.4 Digital PCR

6.4.1 Ongoing Technological Developments with Respect to Digital PCR to Drive Market Growth

6.5 Reverse Transcription PCR

6.5.1 Higher Sensitivity for mRNA Detection is a Major Contributing Factor to Market Growth

6.6 Hot-Start PCR

6.6.1 Hassle-Free Setup of Samples is a Key Advantage Offered by this Technique

6.7 Multiplex PCR

6.7.1 Cost-Effectiveness of this Technique to Drive Market Growth

6.8 Other PCR Techniques

7 PCR Technologies Market, by Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Instruments

7.2.1 Increasing Availability of Innovative PCR Instruments Will Drive Market Growth

7.3 Reagents and Consumables

7.3.1 Increasing Number of Analytical Procedures Among Researchers to Fuel Market Growth

7.4 Software and Services

7.4.1 Automation and Digitalization of Laboratory Processes to Fuel Adoption Among End-users

8 PCR Technologies Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Gene Expression Analysis

8.2.1 Gene Expression Analysis is Used in Epigenetics, SIRNA Quantification, mRNA Analysis, and Cell Line Validation

8.3 Genetic Sequencing

8.3.1 Reduced Cost of Sequencing to Drive Market Growth

8.4 Genotyping

8.4.1 SNP Genotyping Can Accelerate the Era of Personalized Medicine

8.5 Nucleic Acid Detection

8.5.1 PCR Techniques Have Wide Applications in Nucleic Acid Detection

8.6 Nucleic Acid Synthesis

8.6.1 DNA Synthesis Has Opened Avenues for Progress in Biology

8.7 Standard Validation/Verification

8.7.1 PCR Techniques are Used for Regional/Global Validation to Frame Commercial/Non-Commercial Guidelines

8.8 Diagnostic Applications

8.8.1 Diagnostic Applications Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market

8.9 Environmental Applications

8.9.1 PCR is the Most Sensitive Technique to Detect Pathogens in Environmental Samples

8.10 Other Applications

9 PCR Technologies Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

9.2.1 High Prevalence of Target Diseases to Drive Market Growth

9.3 Healthcare Industry

9.3.1 PCR Has Wide Applications in the Healthcare Industry

9.4 Academia and Government Organizations

9.4.1 Availability of Cost-Effective and Innovative PCR Products to Drive Adoption

9.5 Pharma-Biotech Companies

9.5.1 Increasing R&D Initiatives by Pharma-Biotech Companies to Fuel the Adoption of PCR Technologies

9.6 Applied Industries

9.6.1 Increasing Environmental Regulations to Drive the Adoption of PCR Techniques

9.7 Other End-users

10 PCR Technologies Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of PCR Techniques in Research & Academia to Drive Market Growth

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Government Initiatives for Supporting Genomics Research to Drive Market Growth in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Large-Scale Outsourcing of Clinical Diagnostic Testing by Hospitals to Drive Market Growth

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 Growing Focus on Genomics Research to Support Market Growth in the UK

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Initiatives for Developing Genomic Medicine to Support Market Growth in France

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Increasing R&D Investments by Pharmaceutical Companies to Propel Market Growth

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases to Drive Market Growth

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.1.1 Strong Research and Healthcare Infrastructure to Support Market Growth in Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.2.1 Healthcare Infrastructure Modernization to Support Market Growth in China

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Presence of a Large Target Patient Population to Support Market Growth in India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.4.1 High Healthcare Expenditure in the Country to Support Market Growth

10.4.5 South Korea

10.4.5.1 Growing Number of Private Hospitals and Independent Testing Laboratories to Drive Market Growth

10.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.1.1 Brazil is Expected to Dominate the LATAM Market

10.5.2 Mexico

10.5.2.1 Favorable Trade Agreements Will Support Imports and Improve the Accessibility to PCR Instruments in Mexico

10.5.3 Rest of Latin America

10.6 Middle East and Africa

10.6.1 Low Purchasing Power of End-users and Infrastructural Limitations to Restrain Market Growth in the MEA

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Global Market Share Analysis

11.2.1 Global PCR Technologies Market Share Analysis (2019)

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Stars

11.3.2 Emerging Leaders

11.3.3 Pervasive

11.3.4 Participants

11.4 Competitive Scenario

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

12.1.1.1 Products & Services Offered

12.1.1.2 Recent Developments

12.1.1.3 Analyst's View

12.1.2 F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

12.1.2.1 Products & Services Offered

12.1.2.2 Recent Developments

12.1.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

12.1.3.1 Products & Services Offered

12.1.3.2 Recent Developments

12.1.3.3 Analyst's View

12.1.4 Qiagen N.V.

12.1.4.1 Products Offered

12.1.4.2 Recent Developments

12.1.5 Takara Bio, Inc.

12.1.5.1 Products Offered

12.1.5.2 Recent Developments

12.1.6 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

12.1.6.1 Products Offered

12.1.6.2 Recent Developments

12.1.7 Biomerieux S.A.

12.1.7.1 Products Offered

12.1.7.2 Recent Developments

12.1.8 Fluidigm Corporation

12.1.8.1 Products Offered

12.1.8.2 Recent Developments

12.1.9 Danaher Corporation

12.1.9.1 Products Offered

12.1.9.2 Recent Developments

12.1.10 Abbott Laboratories

12.1.10.1 Products Offered

12.1.10.2 Recent Developments

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Merck KGaA

12.2.1.1 Products & Services Offered

12.2.1.2 Recent Developments

12.2.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

12.2.2.1 Products Offered

12.2.2.2 Recent Developments

12.2.3 Promega Corporation

12.2.3.1 Products Offered

12.2.3.2 Recent Developments

12.2.4 Eppendorf AG

12.2.4.1 Products Offered

12.2.4.2 Recent Developments

12.2.5 Analytik Jena AG (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Endress+Hauser AG)

12.2.5.1 Products Offered

13 Appendix

13.1 Discussion Guide

13.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

13.3 Available Customizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y7c4aj



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

