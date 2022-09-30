The Worldwide Pharmaceutical Glycerin Based Products Industry is Expected to Reach $61.6 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Glycerin Based Products Market By Drug Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Pharmaceutical Glycerin Based Products Market size was valued at $34.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $61.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Pharmaceutical glycerin is an organic compound known as glycerol and glycerin and is majorly used as an excipient in the pharmaceutical industry. Glycerin exhibits various benefits in medical and pharmaceutical preparations, such as improving smoothness, lubrication, and humectant. It is most commonly utilized in the formulation of suppositories, cough syrups, elixirs, and expectorants.

As an individual prescription product, glycerin has been used as a hyperosmotic, osmotic diuretic, and ophthalmic agent. It may be used as an eye drop in the treatment of glaucoma to reduce intraocular pressure, as a solution or suppository for short-term treatment of constipation, to evacuate the bowel prior to colonoscopy, and in some ocular surgeries. It may be given intravenously to reduce pressure inside the brain and used externally on the skin as a moisturizer. Glycerin has many other uses in the agricultural, food, and pharmaceutical industries.

An increase in the adoption of pharmaceutical glycerin products is due to an increase in the use of glycerin in various products. As glycerin is used as excipients in pharmaceutical products, the demand for these products globally is expected to drive the pharmaceuticals glycerin-based products market.

Furthermore, an increase in the use of glycerin as a substitute for alcohol in herbal and botanical tincture preparation is anticipated to drive the market. In addition, the increase in the adoption of glycerin in the pharmaceutical industry owing to its low cost and various medical benefits, such as moisturizers in skin burns & minor skin irritations are the key factors that drive the growth of the market in the upcoming year.

The pharmaceutical glycerin-based product market is segmented on the basis of drug type and region. On the basis of drug type, the market is divided into dermatological, ophthalmic, cough remedies glycerin rectal, and angina. On the basis of region, the pharmaceutical glycerin-based product market is divided across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global pharmaceutical glycerin-based product market include Johnson & Johnson, Abbott, AbbVie Inc. Bausch Health Companies Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Companies, The Dow Chemical Company, Dupont, Emery Oleochemicals, Croda International Plc, and Lonza.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: PHARMACEUTICAL GLYCERIN BASED PRODUCTS MARKET, BY DRUG TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Dermatological

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Opthalmic

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Cough Remidies

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Glycerine Rectal

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country

4.6 Angina

4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: PHARMACEUTICAL GLYCERIN BASED PRODUCTS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 6: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Top winning strategies

6.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

6.4. Competitive Dashboard

6.5. Competitive Heatmap

6.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1 Johnson and Johnson

7.1.1 Company overview

7.1.2 Company snapshot

7.1.3 Operating business segments

7.1.4 Product portfolio

7.1.5 Business performance

7.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

7.2 Abbott Laboratories

7.2.1 Company overview

7.2.2 Company snapshot

7.2.3 Operating business segments

7.2.4 Product portfolio

7.2.5 Business performance

7.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

7.3 AbbVie Inc

7.3.1 Company overview

7.3.2 Company snapshot

7.3.3 Operating business segments

7.3.4 Product portfolio

7.3.5 Business performance

7.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

7.4 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

7.4.1 Company overview

7.4.2 Company snapshot

7.4.3 Operating business segments

7.4.4 Product portfolio

7.4.5 Business performance

7.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

7.5 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

7.5.1 Company overview

7.5.2 Company snapshot

7.5.3 Operating business segments

7.5.4 Product portfolio

7.5.5 Business performance

7.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

7.6 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

7.6.1 Company overview

7.6.2 Company snapshot

7.6.3 Operating business segments

7.6.4 Product portfolio

7.6.5 Business performance

7.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

7.7 The Dow Chemical Company

7.7.1 Company overview

7.7.2 Company snapshot

7.7.3 Operating business segments

7.7.4 Product portfolio

7.7.5 Business performance

7.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

7.8 dupoint

7.8.1 Company overview

7.8.2 Company snapshot

7.8.3 Operating business segments

7.8.4 Product portfolio

7.8.5 Business performance

7.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

7.9 Emery Oleochemicals

7.9.1 Company overview

7.9.2 Company snapshot

7.9.3 Operating business segments

7.9.4 Product portfolio

7.9.5 Business performance

7.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

7.10 Croda International plc

7.10.1 Company overview

7.10.2 Company snapshot

7.10.3 Operating business segments

7.10.4 Product portfolio

7.10.5 Business performance

7.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

7.11 Capsugel

7.11.1 Company overview

7.11.2 Company snapshot

7.11.3 Operating business segments

7.11.4 Product portfolio

7.11.5 Business performance

7.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

