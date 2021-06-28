The Worldwide Prosthetics Industry is Expected to be $2.58 Billion in 2025 Growing at a CAGR of 5.92% from 2021

DUBLIN, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Prosthetics Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global prosthetics market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.92% during the period spanning from 2021 to 2025. The market in 2025 is expected to be US$2.58 billion. The growth in the global prosthetics market has been driven by factors such as the increasing diabetic population, rising geriatric population and increasing number of road accidents. The market is likely to be supported by an upsurge in global healthcare spending and challenged by factors like barriers to entry.

The global prosthetics market by technology type can be segmented as follows: electric powered technology, hybrid prosthetics and conventional technology. The dominant share of market in 2020 was held by electric powered technology segment, followed by the hybrid prosthetics and conventional technology segment. On the basis of user type, the global prosthetics market can be segmented into the following: prosthetic clinics, hospitals and rehabilitation centers. In 2020, the highest share of the market was held by prosthetic clinics, which was followed by hospitals.

The global prosthetics market on the basis of geography can be segmented as follows: North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific. The dominant share of the market was procured by North America, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. North America would continue to hold a dominant position in the global market, supported by factors like improving healthcare infrastructure and higher product approvals.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global prosthetics market with the potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets ( North America , Europe and the Asia Pacific ) have been analyzed.

, and the ) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Ossur, Ottobock, Blatchford, WillowWood, Fillauer Companies, Inc. and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact on Global Economy

2.2 Adoption of Digitalization in Prosthetics Industry during COVID-19

3. Market Analysis

3.1 Global Prosthetics Market by Value

3.2 Global Prosthetics Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Prosthetics Market by Technology Type

3.3.1 Global Electric Powered Technology Prosthetics Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Electric Powered Technology Prosthetics Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Hybrid Prosthetics Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Hybrid Prosthetics Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Conventional Technology Prosthetics Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Conventional Technology Prosthetics Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Prosthetics Market by User Type

3.4.1 Global Prosthetics Clinic Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Prosthetics Clinic Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Prosthetics Hospital Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Prosthetic Hospital Market Forecast by Value

3.4.5 Global Prosthetics Rehabilitation Centers Market by Value

3.4.6 Global Prosthetics Rehabilitation Centers Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Prosthetics Market by Region

4. Regional Market

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Prosthetics Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Prosthetics Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Europe Prosthetics Market by Value

4.2.2 Europe Prosthetics Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Prosthetics Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia Pacific Prosthetics Market Forecast by Value

4.4 ROW

4.4.1 ROW Prosthetics Market by Value

4.4.2 ROW Prosthetics Market Forecast by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes

5.1.2 Surging Geriatric Population

5.1.3 Growth in Amputee Population

5.1.4 Rising Incidence of Road Injuries

5.1.5 Growing Prevalence of Bone Cancer

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Escalating Healthcare Spending

5.2.2 Surge in Middle Class Population

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Barriers to Entry

5.3.2 Potential of Low Cost and Limited Function Prostheses

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Net Sales, Market Capitalization & R&D Expenses Comparison- Key Players

6.1.2 Global Prosthetics Market Share - Key Players

6.2 The US Market

6.2.1 The US Microprocessor Knee Market Share - Key Players

6.2.2 The US Bionic Feet Market Share - Key Players

6.2.3 The US Bionic Arms Market Share - Key Players

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Ossur

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Ottobock

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Business Strategies

7.3 Blatchford

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Business Strategies

7.4 WillowWood

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Business Strategies

7.5 Fillauer Companies, Inc.

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Business Strategies

7.6 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

7.6.1 Business Overview

7.6.2 Financial Overview

7.6.3 Business Strategies

