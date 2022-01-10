The Worldwide Smart Card Industry is Expected to Reach $18.6 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Card Market (2021-2026) by Type, Interface, Functionality, Access control, Offering, Component, Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Card Market is estimated to be USD 14.4 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 18.6 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3%.



Market Dynamics

Some of the factors driving the smart card market are surge demand for contactless payments amid covid 19 due to limited contact & social distancing and the advent of multifunction smart cards which made it convenient to access & store valuable data. The widespread application of smart cards in the retail, healthcare, hospitality, and government sector are mostly driving the global smart card.

New modes of users' information security enabled by blockchain will help banks and another ecosystem, thereby reducing instance cyber thefts. Technological advancements continuously happening in the smart card market propel market growth. Conversion of conventional debit and credit cards into smart cards has made payment and financial transactions easier and more convenient for users.



However, the high infrastructure cost is one of the major factors restraining market growth and security and data theft concerns. Also, this market can face challenges such as the rising proliferation of digital identity cards that make it possible to skip-based paper-based approaches for identification but still it's not easily available.



The Global Smart Card Market is segmented further based on Type, Interface, Functionality, Access control, Offering, Component, Vertical, and Geography.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Smart Card Market.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using a Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 A surge in Demand for Contactless Payments

4.2.1.2 The advent of Multifunction Smart Card

4.2.1.3 Easy and Convenient for Users

4.2.1.4 Widespread Applications of Smart Cards

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 High Infrastructure Cost Along with Security & Data Theft Concerns

4.2.2.2 The emergence of Mobile Wallets

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 New Mode of Information Security of Users Enabled by Blockchain

4.2.3.2 Technological Advancements such as Smart Cities and IoT

4.2.3.3 Adoption of Smart Cards in Developing Countries

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Risen Proliferation of Digital Identify Cards

4.2.4.2 Lack of Standardization and Increased Security concerns

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Smart Card Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Memory

6.3 MPU Microprocessor



7 Global Smart Card Market, By Interface Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Contact-based

7.3 Contactless

7.4 Dual Interface

7.5 Hybrid



8 Global Smart Card Market, By Functionality Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Transaction

8.3 Communication

8.4 Security & Access Control



9 Global Smart Card Market, By Offering Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Smart Card

9.3 Smart Card Readers



10 Global Smart Card Market, By Component Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hardware

10.3 Software

10.4 Services



11 Global Smart Card Market, By Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 BFSI

11.3 Telecommunications

11.4 Government and Healthcare

11.5 Education

11.6 Retail

11.7 Transportation

11.8 Others



12 Global Smart Card Market, By Geography



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Strategic Initiatives

13.3.1 M&A and Investments

13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Thales Group

14.2 IDEMIA

14.3 Giesecke + Devrient GmBH

14.4 CPI Card Group

14.5 HID Global Corporation

14.6 Watchdata Group

14.7 Eastcompeace Smart Card Co., Ltd.

14.8 Inteligensa Group

14.9 ABCorp

14.10 CardLogix Corporation

14.11 American Express Company

14.12 Atos SE

14.13 CPI Card Group

14.14 Infineon Technologies AG

14.15 Verimatrix

14.16 NXP Semiconductors NV

14.17 Texas Instruments, Inc

14.18 BrilliantTS

14.19 Identiv Inc.

14.20 Newland Payment Technology

14.21 Rambus Incorporated

14.22 BC Card

14.23 Sony Corporation

14.24 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

14.25 STMicroelectronics N.V.

14.26 Watchdata Co. Ltd.

14.27 KONA I Co., Ltd



15 Appendix



