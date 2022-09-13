The Worldwide Vegetable Oil Industry is Expected to Reach $366 Billion by 2027

Sep 13, 2022, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vegetable Oil Market (2022-2027) by Type, Extraction Methods, Applications, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Vegetable Oil Market is estimated to be USD 247.64 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 366.57 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.16%.
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Vegetable Oil Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors.
There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals. As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Adani Group, Cargill, Inc, IOI Corp. Bhd, The Dow Agrosciences, Wilmar International Ltd., etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Vegetable Oil Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification.
The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Vegetable Oil Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Vegetable Oil Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Health Consciousness Among People
4.1.2 Increasing Biofuel Policies & Biodiesel Requirements
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Volatility in Availability and Cost of Raw Materials
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Increasing Government Initiatives for In-House Production
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Omega 6 Found in Vegetable Oil Leading to Heart Diseases
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Vegetable Oil Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Palm Oil
6.3 Palm Kernel Oil
6.4 Soybean Oil
6.5 Rapeseed (Canola) Oil
6.6 Sunflower Oil
6.7 Others
7 Global Vegetable Oil Market, By Extraction Methods
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Mechanical Extraction
7.3 Solvent Extraction
7.4 Hydrogenation
7.5 Sparging
8 Global Vegetable Oil Market, By Applications
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Food
8.3 Industrial
8.4 Biodiesel
9 Americas' Vegetable Oil Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Argentina
9.3 Brazil
9.4 Canada
9.5 Chile
9.6 Colombia
9.7 Mexico
9.8 Peru
9.9 United States
9.10 Rest of Americas
10 Europe's Vegetable Oil Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Austria
10.3 Belgium
10.4 Denmark
10.5 Finland
10.6 France
10.7 Germany
10.8 Italy
10.9 Netherlands
10.10 Norway
10.11 Poland
10.12 Russia
10.13 Spain
10.14 Sweden
10.15 Switzerland
10.16 United Kingdom
10.17 Rest of Europe
11 Middle East and Africa's Vegetable Oil Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Egypt
11.3 Israel
11.4 Qatar
11.5 Saudi Arabia
11.6 South Africa
11.7 United Arab Emirates
11.8 Rest of MEA
12 APAC's Vegetable Oil Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Australia
12.3 Bangladesh
12.4 China
12.5 India
12.6 Indonesia
12.7 Japan
12.8 Malaysia
12.9 Philippines
12.10 Singapore
12.11 South Korea
12.12 Sri Lanka
12.13 Thailand
12.14 Taiwan
12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Strategic Initiatives
13.3.1 M&A and Investments
13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
14 Company Profiles
14.1 ACH Food Companies, Inc
14.2 Adani Group
14.3 Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.
14.4 Bunge Ltd.
14.5 Carapelli Firenze SpA
14.6 Cargill, Inc
14.7 Chinatex Corp.
14.8 CHS Inc.
14.9 Fuji Oil Co, Ltd
14.10 GrainCorp Ltd.
14.11 IOI Corp. Bhd
14.12 J-Oil Mills, Inc
14.13 Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.
14.14 MariCo. Ltd.
14.15 Richardson Oilseed Ltd.
14.16 Savola Group
14.17 Sime Darby Plantation Bhd
14.18 The Dow Agrosciences
14.19 United Plantations Bhd
14.20 Wilmar International Ltd.
15 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ysdog7
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article