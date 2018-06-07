LONDON, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The wound care biologics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5436768



The wound care biologics market is expected to reach USD 2.26 billion by 2023 from USD 1.42 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.8%. Market growth is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of diabetic foot ulcers, increasing geriatric population, and increasing burn injuries globally. On the other hand, the high cost of wound care biologics and the higher rejection rate associated with skin grafts & substitutes will restrain the growth of this market.



The biological skin substitute segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the next five years.



Based on product, the wound care biologics market is segmented into biologic skin substitutes and topical agents.The biological skin substitutes segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2018 and grow at the highest rate from 2018 to 2023.



The rising incidence of hard-to-heal wounds and their growing adoption (due to their high efficacy) are driving the growth of this product segment. The biological skin substitutes segment is further categorized into human donor tissue-derived products, acellular animal-derived products, and biosynthetic products.



Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the study period.



Geographically, the wound care biologics market was dominated by North America, followed by Europe in 2017. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to register the highest growth during the forecast period primarily due to the presence of a large patient population, increasing penetration of key market players, and the large number of research and development activities for wound care biologic products.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–22% and Tier 3- 43%

• By Designation: C-level–15%, Director-level–32%, Others–53%

• By Region: North America–34%, Europe–27%, Asia Pacific–23%, Rest of the World–16%



The major players in this market are Smith & Nephew (UK), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Wright Medical (US), MiMedx Group (US), Vericel Corporation (US), Anika Therapeutics (US), Osiris Therapeutics (US), Organogenesis (US), Kerecis (Iceland), Solsys Medical (US), ACell (US), and Marine Polymer Technologies, Inc. (US).



Research Coverage:

The report analyses the wound care biologics market by product, wound type, method, end user, and region.Apart from a comprehensive geographic product analysis and market sizing, the report also provides a competitive landscape that covers growth strategies adopted by industry players over the last three years.



In addition, the company profiles include product portfolios, developments, and strategies adopted by prominent market players to maintain and increase their shares in the market. Market research data, current market size, and forecast of the future trends will help key market players and new entrants make the necessary decisions regarding product offerings, geographic focus, change in strategic approach, and levels of output to remain successful.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

This report will enable both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn will help firms garner greater market shares. Firms purchasing the report can use one or a combination of the below mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market shares.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the wound care biologics market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the wound care biologics market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic, and business segments and product portfolios of the leading players in the wound care biologics market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyses the market for various wound care biologics across geographies

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the wound care biologics market.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5436768



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-wound-care-biologics-market-is-expected-to-reach-usd-2-26-billion-by-2023-from-usd-1-42-billion-in-2018--at-a-cagr-of-9-8-300661712.html