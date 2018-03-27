Therapeutic Coloring Book Debuts for Cancer Control Month

Globally, more than 14-million people are diagnosed with cancer each year. Few families will escape contact with this disease when nearly 4 out of every 10 Americans are diagnosed with cancer. Cancer Control Month honors the memory of loved ones lost to cancer and celebrates those who have survived. "Cancer is still the second-leading cause of death in the United States and causes too much suffering for too many of our families and communities," writes the presidential proclamation. "Throughout April, we promote methods to combat cancer and we recognize the thousands of medical professionals, public health advocates, scientific researchers, innovative companies, and family members and friends who treat, find cures for, and support those suffering from all forms of cancer."

Often, friends and family don't know what to do to show they care, to help. "With all the noise a cancer diagnosis brings, I wanted to give friends and family tools they can actually use to help them rally together for the patient's road ahead."

Five ways family and friends can use the coloring book to help ease the cancer patient's pain:

1. POSTCARDS: Use two postcard pages to draw or write a note in the book or email or text a copy to your friend or loved one.

2. PUPPET: Cut out the Kapow superhero puppet, color it in, write a message in the thought bubble, then place on the cancer patient's front door, mailbox, computer, car to show your support.

3. HELPFUL LIST: Ask the patient or a family member to fill out the "helpful list" so you know what you can do to help.

4. NOT-SO-HELPFUL LIST: Ask the patient or a family member to fill out the "not so helpful list" so you know what to avoid doing or saying.

5. POST YOUR DRAWINGS: Post your drawings on the website www.CancerColoringBook.com and show your support.

Wrote John Kelly of the Washington Post in December, Debbie MacDougall "is tackling another difficult subject to bring a little laughter and hope." MacDougall's debut Comic Coloring Book, "Divorce: The Comic Coloring Book," and a tongue and cheek video was released to great success. Like "The Can*** Coloring Book," the 2016 release was inspired by MacDougall's own battle. Her divorce case was named in two separate years as one of the top legal cases in the state of Virginia, eventually making its way to the Supreme Court of Virginia. Of this first book in the series, the Washington Post wrote, "Funny coloring book to ease the sting of divorce." CBS News: "This is no ordinary book." WSTP-Tampa: "Greatest thing I have ever seen… we all need to laugh… all kinds of good things in this book… love the concept."

"Since humans process images 60,000 times faster than words, 'The Comic Coloring Book Series' can help people process this tough-stuff quicker and, most importantly, with some humor," says MacDougall of her concept.

Available on amazon.com. Create Space, Copyright 2018, $12.95 U.S.

