There's A New Place To Live In Goose Hollow

Located at 1551 SW Taylor, North Hollow is perfectly situated for people who prefer the vibe of a downtown experience to those who relish the great outdoors and hiking trails. Found next to Hotel deLuxe, the building design takes inspiration from the neighborhood's historic past with a traditional tri-partite design, the use of contextual materials, and ornate metal elements in the canopies and balconies.

Apartment homes in the six-story building range from 498 square feet to 1,025 square feet and include wood plank flooring, spacious kitchen cabinetry, quartz countertop, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryers and easy-care bathrooms.

Resident amenities include bike storage, an expansive community lounge with courtyard, and a rooftop terrace with views of downtown and West Hills. The community lounge, adjacent to the lobby, offers multiple intimate spaces through the use of differentiating interior finishes and furniture offering a kitchen, living room, and garden-inspired seating where residents can connect and interact both indoors and out. A state of the art fitness center will be completed in early summer to complete the amenity offering at North Hollow.

Pacific Northwest-based artist Olivia Knapp pays homage to the neighborhood's storied past by creating an expansive mural featuring two geese. The mural is part of an interactive projection system that makes the geese look like they are flying through the air in different places and settings in Oregon.

North Hollow was developed by Las Vegas-based The Molasky Group of Companies and Portland-based Langley Group. The architect is SERA and the property is being managed and marketed by Avenue 5 Residential. For more information visit www.northhollowpdx.com

SOURCE The Molasky Group

