There's a New School in Town, and it's Reimagining the Way Kids Learn Online - Introducing iWorldSchool

With the goal of reimagining the way kids learn online, iWorldSchool is proud to announce their opening.

After 25 years of international teaching in K-12 classrooms and six years of teaching online, Irene, a mom of 4, with one child learning with ADHD, found herself looking for the very best in education to bring to online learning. Irene is learning and reaching for the stars alongside her students by finishing up a doctoral degree, with a focus in Special Education, and her certifications in mindfulness practice and coaching, combined with her teaching experiences, has left her with a unique perspective of virtual learning. This developed iWorldSchool's belief that online education must be equipped and active - not reactive. Through preparation and communication, they've created a space for students to grow into active members of their communities.

iWorldSchool is here to nurture and facilitate optimal learning. Their goal is not just adhering to the curriculum, but to understand the whole child. What sets them apart is their attention to the latest research for all children, a dedication to always learning, and a commitment to providing their students and their families with the tools for success. Online education is growing and changing every day. iWorldSchool keeps learning with the best strategies found through research as well as student and parent feedback.

What makes iWorldSchool the new and better wave of online learning?

Social Presence - A Community with Peers and Teachers

Social learning is vital in children's lives. Many have gone from full days of learning through socialization to environments that are almost exclusively virtual. Whatever the reason your child requires online learning, the community CAN be there. iWorldSchool developed a social atmosphere through discussions, show and tell for all ages, coffee talks with older students or parents, and other meaningful social functions.

Teacher Presence - Trained, Caring Instructors

iWorldSchool teachers specialize in engaging discussion to extend learning. A simple online curriculum alone is ineffective. Through communication between students, moderated by the teacher, students will thrive in an interactive learning environment.

Cognitive Presence

iWorldSchool has partnered with the accredited Accelerate platform to provide their curriculum. Accelerate gives their teachers concrete learning points to drive their creativity and think outside the box to make learning memorable and sustainable.

Self-presence

Self-efficacy and tenacity are vital for the success of an online learner. Setting and reaching goals help motivate students to continue. iWorldSchool helps students take actionable steps that will facilitate reaching their goals - whether the goal is time management, organizational skills, or getting an A on that test! They are prepared to help students excel through mindful practice and coaching, powerful tools that increase learning and confidence.

Who Does iWorldSchool Serve?

iWorldSchool believes every child around the globe has the right to quality online education. Their instructors specialize in designing appropriate approaches to a variety of needs. Some specific learners they cater to are:

Students with special learning needs

ADHD

Gifted

ESL

Musicians, athletes, or artists who are looking for an alternative to traditional school hours and flexible pacing

Certain IEP needs

Losing libraries during COVID has been difficult for communities. With iWorldSchool, two additional online libraries - getepic.com and Raz Kids - allow kids to choose from thousands of titles. Teachers will work with parents and students to find a book level that's "just right" so students can spend time enjoying enriching stories at an appropriate level. If a student is a struggling reader, they can create lessons and pacing that work for the individual.

Through imaginative online learning in an engaging environment, iWorldSchool empowers a diverse community of students to achieve their potential. Find out more at iworldschoolonlinecommunity.com or email them at [email protected] , and ask about sampling their core curriculum offered through Accelerate learning.

