Thermal Insulation Coating Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $12.9 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.81%

The global thermal insulation coating market size reached US$ 8.74 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 12.98 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.81% during 2021-2027.

The global thermal insulation coating market size reached US$ 8.74 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 12.98 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.81% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Thermal insulation coating reduces the rate of heat transferring from a room through a surface or substrate. It is applied by airless spraying to prevent different containers or structures from coming in contact with moisture and extremely low or high temperatures.

It reduces corrosion-under-insulation (CUI) by insulating and preventing corrosion on pipelines, tanks, ovens, processing vessels, and heat exchangers. It is used in tank farms, refineries, and other industrial facilities to withstand tropical storms, depressions, and hurricanes.

As a result, thermal insulation coating finds extensive applications in manufacturing, automotive, construction, aerospace, and defense industries across the globe.

At present, the growing utilization of thermal insulation coatings in the automotive industry to reduce heat loss from components of the engine exhaust systems, such as exhaust manifolds, downpipes, exhaust headers, turbocharger enclosures, and tailpipes, represents one of the key factors driving the market.

Moreover, key market players are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce nanotechnology-based thermal insulation coatings and offering high strength and thermal resistance with lower thickness. They are also focusing on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to expand their market position, which is positively influencing the market.

Besides this, the escalating demand for thermal insulation coatings in the manufacturing sector to save energy, enhance quality, and lower equipment operating costs are contributing to the growth of the market.

In addition, the rising utilization of thermal insulation coatings in the marine industry to resist corrosion and degradation of various parts of ships is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.

Apart from this, the increasing demand for acrylic thermal insulation coatings in various industries due to their lightweight, high tensile strength, clarity for transparency, and low cost is bolstering the growth of the market.

