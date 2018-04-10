Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet

Driven by customer input and built on Thermo Fisher's leading BSC technology, the Thermo Scientific HeraSafe 2030i cabinet has been designed to set new standards in laboratory performance and productivity, transforming the way biopharmaceutical, bioproduction, clinical diagnostic and applied research applications are being performed. The HeraSafe 2030i BSC will be exhibited on Hall 1, Booth 101 at the 26th International Laboratory Technology, Analysis and Biotechnology Trade Fair & Conference (Analytica), April 10-13, in Munich, Germany.

"Preserving cell viability and user safety, while maintaining time- and cost-efficient operation, are constant challenges faced by cell culture scientists," said Sung-Dae Hong, vice president and general manager, laboratory equipment technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "We are excited about the launch of the HeraSafe 2030i BSC, as it effectively controls contamination, while allowing remote workflow connectivity for increased laboratory efficiency and productivity."

As the first Thermo Scientific BSC unit with embedded cloud connectivity to Thermo Fisher Connect, the Thermo Fisher cloud, the new cabinet enables secure remote collection and storage of data, facilitating superior analytical reproducibility and traceability of results. Incorporating a set of self-managed security features, the HeraSafe 2030i unit delivers optimal protection from airborne contaminants, without requiring any user interference.

The HeraSafe 2030i cabinet has been equipped with an advanced, intuitive graphic touch screen for simplified operation, which clearly displays internal BSC conditions, such as airflow patterns, while providing information on errors and usage manipulations and how these could be addressed to promote experimental success. Additionally, the proprietary Thermo Scientific SmartFlow Plus Auto Compensation technology facilitates extended filter life, improving the overall performance of the BSC unit.

