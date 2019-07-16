Thermochromic Materials Market Set to Register a CAGR of 9.5% During 2019-2024 - Increasing Demand in Niche & Newer Applications Spurs Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermochromic Materials Market by Material (Leuco Dyes, Liquid Crystals, Pigments), End-use industry (Packaging, Printing & Coating, Medical, Textile), Region (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, Middle East & Africa)-Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market size of thermochromic materials is projected to reach USD 2,057 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.5% between 2019 and 2024. The market in APAC and North America is witnessing high growth, and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the rising applications of these materials in ink, paints, and coatings applications. The increasing demand for thermochromic materials in food quality indicators is also the propelling the market. However, the high cost of thermochromic materials is restraining the growth of the market.

Leuco dyes is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the thermochromic materials market, by material.

Thermochromic materials have found most of their applications in food & beverage packaging, as smart packaging provides consumers with the information about the current temperature of the product to ascertain the quality of frozen meat and dairy products.



Currently, several big players in the thermochromic materials market are shifting their focus to the developing economies (India and China) to gain more market share. The key players in this market are OliKrom (France), LCR Hallcrest (US), Chromatic Technologies (CTI) (US), Matsui International Company (US), New Prisematic Enterprise (Taiwan), Smarol Industry (China), GEM'INNOV (France), Hali Industrial (China), Kolorjet (India), and Kolortek (China).

There are several domestic manufacturers and suppliers present in the thermochromic materials market. New product & technology launch, expansion, and merger & acquisition are the major strategies adopted by the key players since 2013 to achieve growth in the market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Thermochromic Materials Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.3.3 Years Considered For the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

2.5 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Thermochromic Materials Market

4.2 Thermochromic Materials Market, By Material

4.3 Thermochromic Materials Market, By Country

4.4 Europe: Thermochromic Materials Market, By End-Use Industry and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand in Smart Packaging Application

5.2.1.2 Increased Demand For Product Differentiation and Improved Appearance of Products

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Higher Cost Than That of Conventional Inks and Colorants

5.2.2.2 Poor Light Fastness Properties

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand in Niche and Newer Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Shortage of Leuco Dyes in China

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 Thermochromic Materials Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Reversible

6.3 Irreversible



7 Thermochromic Materials Market, By Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Leuco Dyes

7.3 Liquid Crystals

7.4 Pigments

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Vanadium Oxide (Vo2)

7.5.2 Copper (I)-Iodide



8 Thermochromic Materials Market, By End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Packaging

8.3 Printing & Coating

8.4 Medical

8.5 Textile

8.6 Industrial

8.7 Others



9 Thermochromic Materials Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Increasing Use of Thermochromic Materials in Food Quality Indicators, Medical Devices, Food Packaging, and Security Printing is Expected to Drive the Demand

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 The Growing Trend Among Manufacturers to Offer High-Quality Packaging to Differentiate their Brands is Fueling the Market

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 The Growing Food & Beverage Packaging and Thermal Printing Industries are Propelling the Demand

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Increasing Demand For Attractive Packaging Among Consumers is Contributing to the Market Growth

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Thermochromic Materials are Used in Different Applications, Including Food & Beverage Packaging

9.3.3 UK

9.3.3.1 Growth in Smart and Sustainable Packaging is Boosting the Market

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 The Increasing Number of Packaging and Coating Manufacturers in the Country is Fueling the Market

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Growth in the Packaging, Medical, and Textile Industries is Boosting the Demand For Thermochromic Materials

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 Availability of Inexpensive Raw Materials, Labor, and Land, Along With A Moderately Stringent Regulatory Framework, is Fueling the Market

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 The Growing Use of Smart Packaging in Printing Labels and Food & Beverage Applications is Driving the Demand

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Growth of the Market is Attributed to the Growing Cosmetic & Food Packaging and thermal Printing Industries in the Country

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.4.1 Consumer Preference For Color Changing and Smart Packaging Techniques is Driving the Market

9.4.5 Rest of APAC

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.1.1 The Growing Use of Thermochromic Materials in Food & Beverage Packaging Application is A Major Growth Driver

9.5.2 South Africa

9.5.2.1 The Paper and Packaging Industries are Creating Growth Opportunities For Thermochromic Materials Manufacturers

9.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

9.6 South America

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.1.1 The Increased Purchasing Power of Consumers is Influencing the Market Positively

9.6.2 Argentina

9.6.2.1 The Development of the Industrial Base is A Major Growth Driver For the Market

9.6.3 Rest of South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

10.2.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

10.2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.1.2 Innovators

10.2.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.1.4 Emerging Companies

10.2.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.2.3 Business Strategy Excellence

10.3 Market Ranking of Key Players, 2018

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 New Product Launch, 2013-2018

10.4.2 Expansion, 2013-2018

10.4.3 Partnership & Agreement, 2013-2018



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Olikrom

11.2 LCR HalLcrest

11.3 Chromatic Technologies

11.4 Matsui International Company

11.5 New Prisematic Enterprise

11.6 GEM'INNOV

11.7 Kolorjet

11.8 Kolortek

11.9 Smarol Industry

11.10 Hali Industrial

11.11 Other Players

11.11.1 Fx Pigments

11.11.2 N.C.C-New Color Chemical

11.11.3 Moving Colors

11.11.4 Good Life Innovations

11.11.5 Shanghai Caison Color Material Chem

11.11.6 H.W. Sands Corp.

11.11.7 Indestructible Paint

11.11.8 Eptanova

11.11.9 Yamamoto Chemical

11.11.10 Vipul Chemicals



