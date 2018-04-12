theScore Reports F2018 Q2 Results

In Q2 F2018 the Company achieved revenue of $7.1M versus $6.7M for the same period the previous year. Revenue for the first six months of F2018 was $15.5M versus $15.2M for the same period in F2017. Q2 F2018 growth was accomplished thanks to strong performances from theScore's Canadian direct sales and US programmatic businesses. EBITDA loss improved to $0.5M in Q2 F2018, versus a loss of $1.4M in Q2 F2017.

theScore app on iOS continued to show positive growth this quarter. For Q2 F2018, monthly active users of theScore app on iPhone and iPad were up by 9% for the same period the previous year. This was offset by lower monthly active users of theScore app on Android.

As a result, total average monthly active users of theScore app for Q2 F2018 were 4.1M, consistent with the same period in the previous year. Average monthly app sessions-per-user were 85 versus 89 for Q2 F2017.

"Our revenue numbers and the continued user growth on iOS in such a competitive app market were extremely positive this quarter," said John Levy, CEO and Founder of theScore. "Clearly Android remains the primary challenge that's affecting our overall app user growth, but we're tackling these industry-wide challenges through a combination of strategic product and marketing initiatives."

In Q2 F2018, theScore esports recorded more than 20M video views, up from 6.5M for the same period the previous year. theScore's social channels continued to serve as a strong brand-building tactic, reaching in excess an average of 30 million people a month during Q2, while other highlights included the Company's chatbot for Facebook Messenger crossing 500K average monthly active users for the first time.

"While our flagship app is our core business and primary focus, we saw continued growth across other areas of our operations, including our emerging platforms, esports and social teams," added Mr. Levy. "We believe there are exciting growth opportunities here, which in turn could serve as both brand-building tactics and, eventually, potentially become monetizable businesses themselves."

theScore, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)











As at



February 28, August 31,



2018 2017







ASSETS



Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,859 $ 10,114

Accounts receivable 7,478 5,578

Prepaid expenses and deposits 1,185 1,238



16,522 16,930 Non-current assets:





Property and equipment 1,605 1,789

Intangible assets 5,985 6,292

Tax credits recoverable 1,616 1,616



9,206 9,697







Total assets $ 25,728 $ 26,627







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 3,555 $ 2,801







Non-current liabilities:





Deferred lease obligation 458 490







Shareholders' equity 21,715 23,336







Commitments











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 25,728 $ 26,627

theScore, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss Three and six months ended February 28, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) (unaudited)











Three months ended, Six months ended,

February 28, 2018 February 28, 2017 February 28, 2018 February 28, 2017









Revenue $ 7,099 $ 6,691 $ 15,450 $ 15,239









Operating expenses:









Personnel 4,187 4,576 8,605 9,138

Content 464 398 925 1,005

Technology 774 629 1,442 1,279

Facilities, administrative and other 1,497 1,654 2,850 3,172

Marketing 561 628 1,367 1,954

Depreciation of property and equipment 103 120 206 237

Amortization of intangible assets 923 519 1,788 988

Stock based compensation 134 224 247 464

8,643 8,748 17,430 18,237









Operating loss (1,544) (2,057) (1,980) (2,998)









Finance income (expense), net (79) (81) 96 107









Net and comprehensive loss $ (1,623) $ (2,138) $ (1,884) $ (2,891)









Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.01) $ (0.01) $ (0.01) $ (0.01)

theScore, Inc.



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows



(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



(unaudited)



















Six months ended February 28,





2018 2017









Cash flows used in operating activities







Net and comprehensive loss $ (1,884) $ (2,891)

Adjustments for:







Depreciation and amortization 1,994 1,225



Stock based compensation 247 464





357 (1,202)

Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable (1,900) (1,704)



Prepaid expenses and deposits 53 (191)



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 754 (1,924)



Deferred lease obligation (32) 2





(1,125) (3,817) Net cash used in operating activities (768) (5,019)









Cash flows from financing activities





Exercise of stock options 16 44 Net cash from financing activities 16 44









Cash flows used in investing activities





Additions to property and equipment (22) (89)

Additions to intangible assets (1,481) (1,371) Net cash used in investing activities (1,503) (1,460)









Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,255) (6,435)









Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 10,114 15,554









Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 7,859 $ 9,119









Three months ended Six months ended

February 28, 2018 February 28, 2017 February 28, 2018 February 28, 2017









Net and comprehensive loss for the period $ (1,623) $ (2,138) $ (1,884) $ (2,891)









Adjustments:









Depreciation and amortization 1,026 639 1,994 1,226

Finance expense (income), net 79 81 (96) (107)









EBITDA (loss) $ (518) $ (1,418) $ 14 $ (1,772)

