TheStreet Announces Sale of RateWatch to S&P Global for $33.5 million

RateWatch, which is based in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, provides more than 4,200 bank and credit union clients with a robust deposit and loan rate database covering 100,000 locations and dating back 20 years. RateWatch has approximately 60 employees and 2017 revenues of approximately $7.7 million. It was acquired by TheStreet in 2007.

"RateWatch has been a successful, high-demand performer for our company for many years and is moving to its new home at S&P Global at precisely the right time in the market," said David Callaway, President and CEO of TheStreet, Inc. "This sale is another major step, after the retirement of preferred stock last year, in our turnaround strategy and our goal to enhance shareholder value through our core consumer and institutional businesses."

S&P Global has acquired from TheStreet, Inc. all the assets comprising its RateWatch business for $33.5 million in cash, subject to working capital adjustments. The transaction is expected to result in proceeds of approximately $32 million for TheStreet, Inc., assuming full payout of customary escrows and net of taxes and transaction-related expenses and fees.

Jim Cramer, founder of TheStreet and editorial director, added, "Rachelle Zorn, the President of RateWatch, is a superb leader and has been an inspiration to all of us and we wish her and her colleagues all the best in their new home."

Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to TheStreet on this transaction.

