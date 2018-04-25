TheStreet Launches Retirement Daily with Veteran Financial Journalist Robert Powell

"Americans of all ages are concerned about their retirement. With so many changes in tax laws, estate planning, insurance and financial regulations, we wanted to create a no-nonsense resource to provide trusted, valuable retirement information," said Margaret de Luna, President of TheStreet.com. "Bob and his team bring an expertise unparalleled in the industry."

Retirement Daily will help readers save and invest safely in the most tax-efficient manner possible, inform critical decisions around 401(k)s, IRAs, Social Security, Medicare and healthcare and assess readiness to retire. Interactive features include financial calculators, on-demand podcasts and webinars, how-to guides, money makeovers and "Ask Bob," a lively forum where Powell and the nation's experts answer reader questions.

"Retirement Daily gives my colleagues at TheStreet and me a one-of-a-kind opportunity to help those saving for and living in retirement achieve their goals," said Robert Powell. "It's our goal to help readers make sound financial decisions no matter what's happening, on Wall Street or Main Street, and to do so in the most trustworthy manner possible."

The launch of Retirement Daily underscores a strategic shift toward more subscription products from TheStreet to complement its existing stable of newsletters and investing services, including Jim Cramer's popular Action Alerts PLUS.

About Robert Powell

Often referred to as "Mr. Retirement," Robert Powell is a seasoned financial journalist and retirement expert known for helping millions of Americans save for and live in retirement. For more than three decades, Powell has become the trusted source for retirement news, information as well as advice, guidance and wisdom. Powell, whose work now appears regularly in TheStreet.com and USA TODAY, serves as the editor of TheStreet's Retirement Daily and contributes to the TheStreet's Income Seeker subscription product.

About TheStreet, Inc.

TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: TST, www.t.st) is a leading financial news and information provider to investors and institutions worldwide. The Company's flagship brand, TheStreet (www.thestreet.com) has produced unbiased business news and market analysis for individual investors for more than 20 years. The Company's portfolio of institutional brands includes The Deal (www.thedeal.com), which provides actionable, intraday coverage of mergers, acquisitions and all other changes in corporate control; BoardEx (www.boardex.com), a relationship mapping service of corporate directors and officers; and RateWatch (www.rate-watch.com), which supplies rate and fee data from banks and credit unions across the U.S.

