theTUNDRA Enthusiast Network Announces Additions to Leadership Team

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- theTUNDRA , Enthusiast Network today announced additions to the company's senior leadership team including digital media executives Paul Lively as Head of Operations and Jonathan Anastas as Advisory Board Managing Director.

In his new role, Lively will lead the LA-based multimedia network's operational strategy and product management teams supporting Content, Revenue, Business Development, Marketing and Engineering groups. Lively, a native of Southern California, most recently served as Head of Revenue Operations at Tastemade, the award-winning original content and programming company. Lively also held executive management positions including COO at Restoration Media and SVP of Media at Leaf Group, where he was also General Manager of ehow.com.

"theTUNDRA is well-positioned to become the enthusiast destination for a new generation," said Lively. "I am excited for the opportunity to help drive the business to a new level of success."

Additionally, theTUNDRA announced Jonathan Anastas has joined the company to lead its Board of Advisors. As the Advisory Board Managing Director, Anastas, who is Group CMO at ONE Championship and ONE Esports and has held executive marketing positions at LiveXLive Media, TEN, the Enthusiast Network, Activision Blizzard, and Atari, will leverage his experience in digital media and social content to guide theTUNDRA through its next phase of growth. Anastas will work with the company's founder and management as well as the advisory board's other esteemed members to develop a go-to-market plan leveraging the engagement and expansion of enthusiast content consumption unlocked during the pandemic.

"As a digital media leader, I've watched category content consumption and participation explode. From online auctions exceeding $1 billion dollars to NFT sales increasing 300%, today's enthusiast has never been more engaged and active. I'll leverage the talents of the advisory board and the company's management team to help theTUNDRA harness these tailwinds and grow."

"Both Paul and Jonathan bring to theTUNDRA a powerful depth of strategic executive leadership acquired during very successful careers built on scaling multi-billion dollar digital consumer brands," said Marion Riedle, founder and CEO at theTUNDRA. "We're thrilled to have Paul and Jonathan joining our team during this extraordinary time when Gens Y and Z fully intend to pursue the interests and hobbies they picked up during the pandemic," Riedle continued. "It's an enormous opportunity to jump into the Enthusiast market, grow exponentially and own it."

