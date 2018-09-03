Thick Film Materials: Global Markets to 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:



This report presents an overview of the global market for the thick film materials, with analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, a base year of 2017 and estimates for 2018 and 2023 with CAGR projections for the forecast period.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05495812







The report discusses technological, regulatory, security, and economic trends that affect the market. Further, it analyzes the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global thick film materials market and their current trends within the industry.







The report also discusses product types such as conductor paste, resistor paste, dielectric paste and other products, as well as applications such as circuit board, electronic components, LTCC and HTCC, sensors, heaters, photovoltaic, thermal printer, automotive, etc.







Finally, the report offers detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global thick film materials market.







Report Includes:



- 28 tables



- An overview of the global market for thick film materials



- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2016 and 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023



- Discussion of technological, regulatory, security, and economic trends that're affecting the global market



- Explanation of the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global thick film materials market and current trends within the industry



- Description of product types such as conductor paste, resistor paste, dielectric paste and their potential applications



- Detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global thick film materials market, including Lord Corp., Ferro Corp., Heraeus Holding GmbH, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., Sun Chemical Corp., and DuPont







