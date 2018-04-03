Thin Film Transistors: Global Markets to 2022

NEW YORK, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

This report represents an in-depth analysis of the global thin film transistor market by type, integration type, application, and region.The report discusses the differentiation between thin film transistors to derive specific market estimates.



The report discusses a comparative study between thin film transistor and the importance of the advances in thin film transistors.The report also discusses strategies adopted by major players in the global thin film transistor market.



Patent analysis imparted in the report provides a snapshot of technological trends in the global market over time as well as by geography—namely for the U.S., Europe and Japan. The global thin film transistor market is segmented by type of thin film transistor: amorphous silicon TFT, polysilicon TFT, metal oxide TFT, organic TFT, and others.



Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



Thin film transistors are widely used in computers, flat-panel displays, video game systems, and smartphones.TFT technology has revolutionized video systems, enabling larger dimension flat-panels to be achieved.



This technology is incorporated in various modern-day devices such as LCD TVs, LCD monitors, notebooks, smartphones, and tablets.Apart from these, TFT technology is also being investigated in several other areas such as X-ray detection, microelectronic devices, chemical sensing, and biochemical sensing.



Thin film transistors offer several advantages such as inexpensive cost, low power consumption, better response time, and faster refresh rate.Due to these factors, the thin film transistors market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED between 2017 and 2022 to attain a market value of REDACTED in 2022.



Many alternatives to thin film transistors can be considered, but the high cost associated with alternatives will prove to be a major factor driving the growth of the thin film transistor market.



However, the growth of the thin film transistor market is limited by factors such as poor color reproduction, quality variability and poor viewing angle.However, it is expected that further technological advances will bring about significant improvements in terms of viewing quality.



The key opportunities for the market are in the field of robotics, flexible electronics and medical science as well.The superior growth potential in emerging economies is also expected to have a positive influence on the growth of the market.



The market revenue was REDACTED in 2016 and is expected to reach nearly REDACTED in 2022, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period from 2017 through 2022.



The types of thin film transistors available on the market are amorphous silicon TFTs, polysilicon TFTs, metal oxide TFTs, organic TFTs, and others.Currently, amorphous silicon TFTs are the most commonly used; therefore, this segment had the largest revenue share in 2016, at REDACTED, and will remain the largest market.



It is expected to reach REDACTED by 2022. The metal oxide thin film transistor market is expected to have the highest CAGR – REDACTED – for the period of 2017 through 2022.



Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW).North America had the highest revenue in the market in 2016 at REDACTED and it is expected to continue to dominate the revenue share, with a value of REDACTED in 2022.



Since North America is a technologically advanced region, thin film transistor technology initially formed a strong base in the region.However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the best market potential to grow and is expected to see a CAGR of REDACTED during 2017 through 2022.



This growth potential is due to the fact that emerging nations in this region are involved in heavy industrialization.



