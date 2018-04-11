Third Annual Creative Startups Southeast Opens Applications

According to the 2017 Creative Startups Impact Report issued by The Center for Creative Economy, 20 companies have participated in the program and 100 percent are still in business. "Our goal is to help creative companies overcome the statistic that 50 percent of all U.S. companies fail after five years and 70 percent fail after 10 years, according to a study by Statistic Brain," said Margaret Collins, executive director of The Center for Creative Economy. "Creative startups through our program have earned $654,000 in revenues to date and raised $503,000 in post-accelerator funding. All report a solid grasp of the key factors that can impact success or failure."

Ten teams participate in a seven-week online course using entrepreneurship curriculum customized for creatives; and a five-day "Deep Dive" in which the teams work with global visionaries and creative leaders. The program begins on July 31; online classes run from August 6 - September 14.

"Deep Dive" takes place from September 23 – 28 in Winston-Salem and includes DEMO NIGHT on September 25 where teams showcase their innovations to funding prospects, businesses, and the media. This week ends with a Final Pitch competition where the top three startups split a pool of $50,000 in seed stage investment. An additional $10,000 in support and shared services is available through an Artpreneur Grant for a creative business affiliated with the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. This additional support is made possible through a continued partnership with the Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts.

The Center for Creative Economy is a non-profit organization that helps Launch, Grow, and Accelerate creative businesses.

