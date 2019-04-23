ThirdEye Gen Named First Official Verizon 5G Smart Glasses Partner and First to Receive OLED Driver Patent in the Mixed Reality Glasses Space

PRINCETON, N.J., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ThirdEye Gen – a leader in Augmented and Mixed Reality enterprise solutions and creator of the world's smallest Mixed Reality (MR) glasses, today announces its partnership with Verizon as the first official 5G smart glasses partner.

With 5G mobile edge computing, ThirdEye's X2 MR glasses have a larger bandwidth and lower latency, allowing for more data to be transferred at a much higher speed. This partnership marks a major milestone for MR glasses in the enterprise space to improve hands-free interaction and communication for workers in all industries and remote areas. Workers can stream live video or live 3D models and directly interact with surrounding objects or digital information placed in their field of view, which maximizes productivity, improves Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), and promotes better worker safety.

In addition to ThirdEye's key partnership, the company has also been granted two significant patents to further develop its technology and establish leadership within the AR/MR space – OLED Driver (Pub. No.: US 2019/0066579) and MR Large Data Streaming (Pub. No.: US 2019/0018505). OLED displays are the future of smart glasses as they offer sharp display contrast, low pricing in volume and better display quality and for wide scale glasses adoption to replace the smartphone. The MR Large Data Streaming patent enables ThirdEye to deliver low latency apps (live 3D scanning, remote AR assistance and other popular enterprise AR/MR software) that is in its App Suite to help deliver seamless AR/MR experiences.

"It's a very exciting time for ThirdEye right now, announcing our major partnership with a leading wireless provider and being granted two patents we've been working hard on for the past five years," said Nick Cherukuri, Founder of ThirdEye. "We also know that other major players in the AR/MR space have been implementing R&D around OLEDs as the future of smart glasses, and we recognize that being the first to receive this patent is highly sought after in the industry and a huge win for us."

