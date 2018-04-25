This Morning's Research Reports on Communication Equipment Stocks -- A10 Networks, ADTRAN, Aerohive Networks, and BlackBerry

www.wallstequities.com/registration

A10 Networks

San Jose, California headquartered A10 Networks Inc.'s stock finished Tuesday's session 0.32% lower at $6.17 with a total trading volume of 187,671 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 7.30% in the past month. The stock is trading 0.83% below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of A10 Networks, which provides software and hardware solutions in the US, Japan, and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.73.

On April 16th, 2018, A10 Networks announced that it has been named as the winner in two categories for the 2018 Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards. The Company's Thunder® Threat Protection System was named the winner in the "Most Innovative DDoS Protection Solution" category, while A10 Thunder® SSLi was named the winner in the "Best Product, SSL Visibility" category. Additionally, the Company has been named as a finalist for Light Reading's 2018 Leading Lights Awards in the "Most Innovative Security Strategy" category. Get the full research report on ATEN for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ATEN

ADTRAN

On Tuesday, shares in Huntsville, Alabama headquartered ADTRAN Inc. recorded a trading volume of 503,250 shares. The stock ended the session 1.73% higher at $14.70. The Company's shares are trading 6.49% below its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of ADTRAN, which provides networking and communications equipment worldwide, have an RSI of 40.06.

On April 19th, 2018, research firm Needham reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with a decrease of the target price from $22 a share to $18 a share.

On April 20th, 2018, ADTRAN announced that John Neville has been appointed as Senior Vice President of sales. Mr. Neville brings extensive account strategy and executive sales experience working with the world's largest service providers, leading cable operators, and innovative rural carriers that are advancing communities with next-generation communication capabilities and services. Download our actionable research report on ADTN at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ADTN

Aerohive Networks

Milpitas, California headquartered Aerohive Networks Inc.'s shares closed the day 0.48% higher at $4.16. The stock recorded a trading volume of 367,934 shares, which was higher than its three months average volume of 348,270 shares. The Company's shares have gained 1.22% in the last month and 9.47% over the past year. The stock is trading 0.48% below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Aerohive Networks, which together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in the Americas, EMEA region, and Asia Pacific, have an RSI of 55.72.

On April 04th, 2018, Aerohive Networks announced that it will release its Q1 2018 financial results on May 02nd, 2018, after market close. The Company hold a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET that same day. The webcast may be accessed on the Company's investor relations website. Register for your free report coverage on HIVE at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=HIVE

BlackBerry

Shares in Waterloo, Canada headquartered BlackBerry Ltd finished 2.26% lower at $10.40. The stock recorded a trading volume of 4.38 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 11.95% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 5.23%. Furthermore, shares of BlackBerry, which operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things, have an RSI of 36.11.

On April 03rd, 2018, BlackBerry announced that it has filed its 2018 annual report on Form 40-F with the US SEC. The Company has also filed its 2018 annual information form, management discussion and analysis, and audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended February 28th, 2018 with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Get the free research report on BB at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BB

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-mornings-research-reports-on-communication-equipment-stocks----a10-networks-adtran-aerohive-networks-and-blackberry-300636219.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities

Related Links

http://www.wallstequities.com

