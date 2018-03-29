This Morning's Research Reports on Gold Stocks -- B2Gold, Barrick Gold, Franco-Nevada, and Gold Fields

www.wallstequities.com/registration

B2Gold

Vancouver, Canada headquartered B2Gold Corp.'s stock finished Wednesday's session 2.55% lower at $2.68 with a total trading volume of 3.78 million shares. The stock is trading 3.08% below their 200-day moving average. Shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Namibia, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Finland, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 38.81.

On March 23rd, 2018, B2Gold has filed with the US SEC its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31st, 2017. This includes the Company's Annual Information Form, audited Financial Statements, and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31st, 2017. Get the full research report on BTG for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BTG

Barrick Gold

On Wednesday, shares in Toronto, Canada headquartered Barrick Gold Corp. recorded a trading volume of 11.34 million shares. The stock ended the session 1.35% lower at $12.39. The Company's shares have advanced 5.36% in the last month. The stock is trading 5.02% below its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Barrick Gold, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, have an RSI of 47.84.

On March 12th, 2018, research firm RBC Capital Markets upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Sector Perform' to 'Outperform'.

On March 23rd, 2018, Barrick Gold (ABX) announced that its 2017 Annual Information Form, Form 40-F, Annual Report, and Information Circular are now available on both SEDAR's and EDGAR's websites. In addition, a new National Instrument 43-101 technical report has been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR for each of ABX's Pueblo Viejo, Turquoise Ridge, and Veladero joint ventures. Download our actionable research report on ABX at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ABX

Franco-Nevada

Toronto, Canada headquartered Franco-Nevada Corp.'s shares closed the day 4.30% lower at $67.01. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.20 million shares, which was higher than its three months average volume of 695,140 shares. The Company's shares have gained 3.08% over the past year. The stock is trading 7.56% below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Franco-Nevada, which operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the US, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa, have an RSI of 38.20.

On March 07th, 2018, Franco-Nevada reported its 2017 fourth-quarter and full-year results. For Q4 2017, gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) sold were 119,839; revenue was $167.2 million; and adjusted EBITDA was $128.0 million. For the full year, GEOs sold were a new record of 497,745; revenue was a new record of $675.0 million; and adjusted EBITDA was a new record of $516.1 million. Register for your free report coverage on FNV at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=FNV

Gold Fields

Shares in Sandton, South Africa-based Gold Fields Ltd finished 4.92% lower at $4.06. The stock recorded a trading volume of 5.75 million shares, which was higher than its three months average volume of 4.11 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 5.45% in the last month and 14.04% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.30% and 0.73%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Gold Fields, which produces gold and holds gold reserves in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru, have an RSI of 53.05.

On March 20th, 2018, research firm Morgan Stanley upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Underweight' to 'Equal-Weight'. Get the free research report on GFI at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=GFI

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-mornings-research-reports-on-gold-stocks----b2gold-barrick-gold-franco-nevada-and-gold-fields-300621579.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities

Related Links

http://www.wallstequities.com

