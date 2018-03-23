This Morning's Research Reports on Gold Stocks -- Comstock Mining, Eldorado Gold, Golden Star Resources, and NovaGold Resources

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on LODE, EGO, GSS, and NG which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Research reports have been issued by WallStEquities.com on Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE AMER: LODE), Eldorado Gold Corp. (NYSE: EGO), Golden Star Resources Ltd (NYSE AMER: GSS), and NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE AMER: NG). Gold companies engage in the exploration and production of gold from mines. Many times, they also explore for other metals, such as silver, copper, and zinc. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

Comstock Mining

Virginia City, Nevada headquartered Comstock Mining Inc.'s stock finished Thursday's session 6.17% lower at $0.27 with a total trading volume of 514,976 shares. The stock is trading 22.58% below their 50-day moving average. Shares of the Company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Nevada, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 36.03.

Eldorado Gold

On Thursday, shares in Vancouver, Canada headquartered Eldorado Gold Corp. recorded a trading volume of 23.34 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 10.04 million shares. The stock ended the session 11.54% lower at $0.92. The Company's shares are trading 22.51% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Eldorado Gold, which together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania, have an RSI of 23.57.

On March 12th, 2018, Eldorado Gold announced the following: Fabiana Chubbs, CFO, will leave the Company at the end of April 2018; Timothy Garvin has joined as Executive Vice President and General Counsel; Andor Lips has joined as Vice President, Government Relations Europe; Dawn Moss, Executive Vice President, Administration, retired at the end of February 2018; and Eduardo Moura, who served as Vice President and General Manager of Greece and most recently as Vice President, Special Advisor to the President and CEO, also departed at the end of February.

Golden Star Resources

Toronto, Canada headquartered Golden Star Resources Ltd's shares closed the day 3.33% lower at $0.63. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.75 million shares, which was higher than its three months average volume of 1.26 million shares. The Company's shares are trading 15.08% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of the Company, which operates as a gold mining and exploration company, have an RSI of 31.26.

NovaGold Resources

Shares in Vancouver, Canada-based NovaGold Resources Inc. finished 0.45% higher at $4.46. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.23 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 9.58% in the last month and 11.22% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 12.55% and 8.47%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of NovaGold Resources, which explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the US, have an RSI of 64.24.

On March 21st, 2018, NovaGold Resources announced that it will release its Q1 financial results after market close on April 04th, 2018. The conference call and webcast will take place on April 05th, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The webcast may be accessed by selecting the "Events & Webcasts" link found under the "Investors" section of the Company's website.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-mornings-research-reports-on-gold-stocks----comstock-mining-eldorado-gold-golden-star-resources-and-novagold-resources-300618632.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities