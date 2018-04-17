This Morning's Research Reports on Utilities Stocks -- National Grid, ONEOK, South Jersey Industries, and California Water Service

www.wallstequities.com/registration

National Grid

London, the UK headquartered National Grid PLC's stock finished Monday's session 0.48% lower at $58.60. A total volume of 859,856 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 785,360 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 8.08% in the past month and 1.77% in the previous three months. The stock is trading 7.30% above its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of National Grid, which transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 66.35.

On March 20th, 2018, research firm Societe Generale initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock.

ONEOK

On Monday, shares in Tulsa, Oklahoma headquartered ONEOK Inc. recorded a trading volume of 2.16 million shares. The stock ended the session 2.12% higher at $59.75. The Company's shares have advanced 5.49% in the last month, 1.84% in the previous three months, and 9.39% over the past year. The stock is trading 4.76% above its 50-day moving average and 8.67% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of ONEOK, which engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the US, have an RSI of 63.04.

On March 20th, 2018, research firm Jefferies upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Buy'.

On March 20th, 2018, research firm Jefferies upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Buy'.

On April 11th, 2018, ONEOK announced that it will release its Q1 2018 earnings after the market closes on May 01st, 2018. The executive management will participate in a conference call on May 02nd, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EDT. The call will be carried live on the Company's website.

South Jersey Industries

Folsom, New Jersey headquartered South Jersey Industries Inc.'s shares closed the day 2.28% higher at $30.51. The stock recorded a trading volume of 465,983 shares. The Company's shares have gained 8.77% in the last month and 2.69% over the previous three months. The stock is trading 10.45% above its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of the Company, which through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services, have an RSI of 69.43.

California Water Service Group

Shares in San Jose, California headquartered California Water Service Group finished 1.86% higher at $38.35. The stock recorded a trading volume of 327,217 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 3.37% in the last month and 5.50% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 1.13%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii, have an RSI of 56.51.

On April 03rd, 2018, research firm Wells Fargo upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Underperform' to 'Market Perform'.

On April 03rd, 2018, research firm Wells Fargo upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Underperform' to 'Market Perform'.

On April 05th, 2018, California Water Service announced that its Q1 2018 earnings results will be released on April 26th, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. ET. A teleconference will follow at 11:00 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by President and CEO, Martin A. Kropelnicki, and Vice President and CFO, Thomas F. Smegal.

