This Morning's Technical Outlook on Accident & Health Insurance Stocks -- Aflac, Assurant, CNO Financial, and Unum

Aflac

Georgia headquartered Aflac Inc.'s shares gained slightly by 0.16%, closing Wednesday's trading session at $43.55. The stock recorded a trading volume of 4.72 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 20.45% over the past year. The stock is trading 3.42% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Aflac, which provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 41.87.

On March 07th, 2018, Aflac announced an agreement with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® ("CMN Hospitals") to sponsor several key CMN Hospitals events throughout the year, including the second annual #ChildrensHospitalsWeek. The Company will also sponsor the CMN Dance Marathon Leadership Conference in July and five select Miracle Network Dance Marathon events held at universities across the US.

On March 21st, 2018, research firm Barclays reiterated its 'Equal Weight' rating on the Company's stock with a decrease of the target price from $90 a share to $45 a share.

Assurant

On Wednesday, shares in New York headquartered Assurant Inc. recorded a trading volume of 536,914 shares, which was above their three months average volume of 525,940 shares. The stock rose 1.38%, ending the day at $90.93. The Company's shares have advanced 4.10% in the past month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 0.89%. Furthermore, shares of Assurant, which through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia/Pacific, have an RSI of 52.99.

On March 27th, 2018, Assurant announced the closing of the Company's previously announced public offering of $300,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2021; $300,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 4.200% Senior Notes due 2023; $300,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 4.900% Senior Notes due 2028; and $400,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 7.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2048.

CNO Financial Group

Indiana headquartered CNO Financial Group Inc.'s stock finished the day 0.78% higher at $21.86 with a total trading volume of 792,302 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 7.79% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 5.85%. Additionally, shares of CNO Financial, which through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the US, have an RSI of 41.58.

On March 13th, 2018, research firm William Blair initiated an 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock.

On March 13th, 2018, CNO Financial (CNO) and Pacers Sports & Entertainment jointly announced that the naming rights for Bankers Life Fieldhouse will not be extended beyond the end of the contract, which is set to expire on June 30th, 2019. Bankers Life is a subsidiary of CNO and provides insurance solutions that help protect the health and retirement needs of working Americans and retirees.

Unum Group

Tennessee-based Shares in Unum Group ended yesterday's session 0.38% lower at $47.29. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.74 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 1.73 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 2.49% over the past year. The stock is trading 7.68% below its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Unum, which together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the US, the UK, and internationally, have an RSI of 35.34.

On March 13th, 2018, Unum announced that the Company and the Disability Management Employer Coalition are teaming up for the 16th year to offer a series of online educational forums on disability and absence management. This year's online forums will cover topics relevant to employers and industry professionals, including New York's new Paid Family Leave law, strategies for managing call centers, and the Americans with Disabilities Act, among others.

On March 26th, 2018, research firm Bank of America/ Merrill resumed its 'Underperform' rating on the Company's stock.

