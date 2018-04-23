This Morning's Technical Outlook on Apparel Stores Stocks -- Abercrombie & Fitch, Chico's FAS, DSW Inc., and J.Jill

Abercrombie & Fitch

New Albany, Ohio headquartered Abercrombie & Fitch Co.'s stock saw a decline of 3.28%, finishing last Friday's trading session at $26.55. A total volume of 4.55 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 2.99 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 12.98% in the last month, 33.28% over the previous three months, and 126.92% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 13.21% and 59.23%, respectively. Additionally, shares of the Company, which through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 55.18. Get the full research report on ANF for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ANF

Chico's FAS

Shares in Fort Myers, Florida headquartered Chico's FAS Inc. ended at $9.38, down 4.77% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.68 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 7.08% in the past month. The stock is trading 6.84% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Chico's FAS, which operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories, have an RSI of 44.62. CHS's complimentary research coverage is a few simple steps away at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CHS

DSW Inc.

On Friday, shares in Columbus, Ohio headquartered DSW Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.52 million shares. The stock declined 2.05%, closing the day at $21.04. The Company's shares have gained 0.53% over the past year. The stock is trading 1.23% above its 50-day moving average and 5.35% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of DSW, which together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the US, have an RSI of 44.51.

On April 03rd, 2018, DSW Inc. announced that Drew Domecq has joined the organization as senior vice president and chief information officer, effective April 02nd, 2018. Mr. Domecq reports to CEO, Roger Rawlins. Register for your free research report on DSW at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=DSW

J.Jill

At the close of trading on Friday, shares in Quincy, Massachusetts headquartered J.Jill Inc. recorded a trading volume of 410,109 shares. The stock finished the session 0.20% lower at $5.11. The Company's shares have gained 19.95% in the past month. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 21.52%. Furthermore, shares of J.Jill, which operates as a specialty retailer of women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the US, have an RSI of 43.84.

On April 17th, 2018, J.Jill announced that, on April 16th, 2018, it made a grant to Linda Heasley of non-qualified stock options to purchase 796,870 shares of the Company's common stock, with an exercise price of $4.90 per share and 835,040 restricted stock units ("RSUs") in respect of the Company's common stock. The grant of stock options and RSUs was offered as a material inducement to Ms. Heasley's hiring as CEO of the Company. Wall St. Equities' downloadable research report on JILL available at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=JILL

