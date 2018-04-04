This Morning's Technical Outlook on Generic Drugs Stocks -- Lipocine, Akorn, Collegium Pharma, and Horizon Pharma

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Lipocine

Salt Lake City, Utah headquartered Lipocine Inc.'s shares declined slightly by 0.66%, closing Tuesday's trading session at $1.50. The stock recorded a trading volume of 115,169 shares. The Company's shares are trading 4.59% above their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Lipocine, which develops pharmaceutical products using its oral drug delivery technology in the areas of men's and women's health, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 48.71.

On March 12th, 2018, Lipocine announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31st, 2017. Net loss for the full year was $21.0 million, research and development expenses were $11.0 million, and general and administrative expenses were $10.2 million. As of December 31st, 2017, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $21.5 million. Get the full research report on LPCN for free by clicking below at:

Akorn

On Tuesday, shares in Lake Forest, Illinois headquartered Akorn Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.30 million shares. The stock rose 2.31%, ending the day at $19.07. The Company's shares have advanced 0.53% in the past month. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 25.28%. Furthermore, shares of Akorn, which develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 33.85. AKRX's complimentary research coverage is a few simple steps away at:

Collegium Pharmaceutical

Canton, Massachusetts headquartered Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.'s stock finished the day 2.28% higher at $24.18 with a total trading volume of 589,394 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 30.99% in the previous three months and 140.36% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 50.39%. Additionally, shares of Collegium Pharma, which develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain, have an RSI of 43.75.

On March 08th, 2018, research firm H.C. Wainwright reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $21 a share to $33 a share. Register for your free research report on COLL at:

Horizon Pharma

Shares in Dublin, Ireland headquartered Horizon Pharma PLC ended yesterday's session 1.16% higher at $13.96. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.90 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 1.83 million shares. The Company's shares are trading 2.01% above their 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Horizon Pharma, which focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 40.72. Wall St. Equities' downloadable research report on HZNP available at:

