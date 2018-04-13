This Morning's Technical Outlook on Medical Equipment Stocks -- Edwards Lifesciences, GenMark Diagnostics, Globus Medical, and InspireMD

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on EW, GNMK, GMED, and NSPR which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Research reports have been issued by WallStEquities.com on Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE: EW), GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK), Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED), and InspireMD Inc. (NYSE AMER: NSPR). Companies in the Medical Appliances and Equipment space are engaged in the manufacture of medical instruments, such as dental and surgical appliances. They tend to offer below-average dividend yields when compared to the wider market. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Edwards Lifesciences

Irvine, California headquartered Edwards Lifesciences Corp.'s shares gained 1.32%, closing Thursday's trading session at $139.28. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.20 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 17.54% over the previous three months and 48.80% over the past year. The stock is trading 3.08% above its 50-day moving average and 17.11% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Edwards Lifesciences, which provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the US and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 54.13.

On April 10th, 2018, Edwards Lifesciences announced plans to report its operating results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2018, after the market closes on April 24th, 2018. The Company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that same day to discuss the results. The call will be available via live or archived webcast under the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website. Get the full research report on EW for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=EW

GenMark Diagnostics

On Thursday, shares in Carlsbad, California headquartered GenMark Diagnostics Inc. recorded a trading volume of 209,130 shares. The stock declined 2.18%, ending the day at $5.38. The Company's shares have advanced 12.79% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 7.68%. Furthermore, shares of GenMark Diagnostics, which develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology, have an RSI of 53.13. GNMK's complimentary research coverage is a few simple steps away at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=GNMK

Globus Medical

Audubon, Pennsylvania headquartered Globus Medical Inc.'s stock finished the day 0.28% higher at $50.63 with a total trading volume of 470,375 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 14.29% in the previous three months and 69.84% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 4.46% and 33.94%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Globus Medical, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders, have an RSI of 58.62.

On April 04th, 2018, research firm Needham upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Buy', with a target price of $57 per share.

On April 05th, 2018, Globus Medical announced the launch of two innovative lateral expandable interbody spacers with integrated screw fixation, ELSA® AL and ELSA®-ATP, the latest additions to the Company's expandable solutions. These next generation expandable implants provide an optimized fit for the patient, allowing for restoration of sagittal balance and enhanced structural fixation. Register for your free research report on GMED at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=GMED

InspireMD

Shares in Tel Aviv, Israel headquartered InspireMD Inc. ended yesterday's session 1.57% lower at $1.25. The stock recorded a trading volume of 822,923 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 677,490 shares. The Company's shares are trading 63.49% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of InspireMD, which focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases, have an RSI of 30.39.

On March 27th, 2018, InspireMD announced that it has received regulatory approval for the CGuard™ Embolic Prevention System and MGuard Prime™ in Peru. The approval was granted by Peru's Ministry of Health. Wall St. Equities' downloadable research report on NSPR available at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=NSPR

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-mornings-technical-outlook-on-medical-equipment-stocks----edwards-lifesciences-genmark-diagnostics-globus-medical-and-inspiremd-300629452.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities