This Morning's Technical Outlook on Resorts & Casinos Stocks -- Hilton Grand Vacations, Las Vegas Sands, Royal Caribbean Cruises, and Eldorado Resorts

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Hilton Grand Vacations

Florida headquartered Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.'s stock saw a slight decline of 0.07%, finishing last Friday's trading session at $41.95. A total volume of 274,047 shares was traded. The Company's shares have gained 6.07% over the previous three months and 65.48% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 1.75% and 12.80%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Hilton Grand Vacations have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 52.37.

On January 05th, 2018, research firm Macquarie initiated a 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock.

On January 10th, 2018, Hilton Grand Vacations celebrated one year since ringing the opening bell at the NYSE to mark becoming an independent, public company on January 04th, 2017, following a spin-off from Hilton. Among the Company's accomplishments in 2017 were The Hilton Grand Vacations Club on Sesokojima Island; the grand opening of The District by Hilton Club in Washington, D.C.; and the grand opening of The Grand Islander by Hilton Grand Vacations Club in Oahu, Hawaii. Get the full research report on HGV for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=HGV

Las Vegas Sands

Shares in Nevada-based Las Vegas Sands Corp. ended at $71.02, up 0.55% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.91 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 2.87 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 1.34% in the past month, 15.14% over the previous three months, and 28.06% over the past year. The stock is trading 12.64% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company have an RSI of 60.55.

On January 09th, 2018, Sands China Ltd., a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands (LVS), announced that The Adelson Family Foundation presented a ceremonial check for more than US$1.9 million to the University of Saint Joseph to assist its recovery efforts, after Typhoon Hato and subsequent storms caused major damage to its new campus last August and September 2017. Executives from LVS and Sands China presented the ceremonial check to the rector of the university, on behalf of the foundation. LVS's complimentary research coverage is a few simple steps away at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=LVS

Royal Caribbean Cruises

On Friday, shares in Florida headquartered Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd recorded a trading volume of 1.52 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 1.46 million shares. The stock rose 1.69%, closing the day at $127.53. The Company's shares have gained 2.99% in the last month and 48.48% over the past year. The stock is trading 10.28% above its 200-day moving average. Shares of the Company have an RSI of 62.74.

On January 02nd, 2018, Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that Laura B. Miller has been named Senior VP and Chief Human Resources Officer. Miller joins the Company with more than 25 years of experience implementing human resources strategies for leading companies, including ADT Corporation, Coca-Cola, and Raytheon. She will report directly to Richard D. Fain, chairman and CEO.

On January 11th, 2018, research firm Berenberg upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Buy'. Register for your free research report on RCL at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=RCL

Eldorado Resorts

On Friday, shares in Nevada-based Eldorado Resorts Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.27 million shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 822,670 shares. The stock finished the session 0.61% lower at $32.35. The Company's shares have surged 23.71% in the previous three months and 100.31% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving averages by 34.74%. Furthermore, shares of Eldorado Resorts have an RSI of 53.29. Wall St. Equities' downloadable research report on ERI available at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ERI

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-mornings-technical-outlook-on-resorts--casinos-stocks----hilton-grand-vacations-las-vegas-sands-royal-caribbean-cruises-and-eldorado-resorts-300582983.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities