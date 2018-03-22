This Morning's Technical Outlook on Restaurants Stocks -- Yum China, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Darden Restaurants, and Dave & Buster's

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Yum China Holdings

Shanghai, China headquartered Yum China Holdings Inc.'s shares gained slightly by 0.92%, closing Wednesday's trading session at $41.55. The stock recorded a trading volume of 3.15 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 2.28 million shares. Shares of the Company have advanced 2.87% in the last month, 0.85% over the previous three months, and 55.79% over the past year. The stock is trading 2.88% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Yum China, which owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 44.03.

On March 20th, 2018, research firm Morgan Stanley reiterated its 'Overweight' rating on the Company's stock with a decrease of the target price from $49 a share to $48 a share.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

On Wednesday, shares in Denver, Colorado-based Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.38 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 1.26 million shares. The stock rose 4.48%, ending the day at $334.52. The Company's shares have advanced 5.34% in the past month and 6.73% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 6.54% and 1.73%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants, have an RSI of 61.70.

On March 15th, 2018, research firm Piper Jaffray reiterated its 'Overweight' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $318 a share to $355 a share.

On March 20th, 2018, Chipotle Mexican Grill announced that it has hired Chris Brandt as Chief Marketing Officer, effective April 02nd, 2018. He will report to CEO Brian Niccol. Most recently, Brandt was at Bloomin' Brands, where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer across Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's.

Darden Restaurants

Orlando, Florida-based Darden Restaurants Inc.'s stock finished the day 1.89% lower at $93.31. A total volume of 1.66 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.49 million shares. Shares of the Company have advanced 3.06% in the previous three months and 21.81% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 5.94%. Additionally, shares of Darden Restaurants, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the US and Canada, have an RSI of 43.44.

On February 26th, 2018, Darden Restaurants announced plans to release its Q3 FY18 financial results before the market opens on March 22nd, 2018, with a conference call to follow at 8:30 am ET. Gene Lee, CEO, and other senior management will discuss the results and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Shares in Dallas, Texas-based Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. ended yesterday's session 0.05% lower at $43.05. The stock recorded a trading volume of 498,701 shares. The Company's shares are trading 6.21% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company, which owns and operates venues that combine dining and entertainment in North America for adults and families, have an RSI of 35.26.

On March 20th, 2018, Dave & Buster's announced that it will report its financial results for Q4 2017 ended on February 04th, 2018 on April 03rd, 2018, after the market close. Management will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that same day to discuss these results. The conference call can be accessed under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

