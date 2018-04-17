This Morning's Technical Outlook on Telecom Services Stocks -- iPass, KT Corp., Telefonica, and VEON

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on IPAS, KT, TEF, and VEON which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. WallStEquities.com draws investors' attention back to the Foreign Telecom Services group, which offers telephone service, cable television, wireless communications, and Internet and satellites services. Four stocks have been lined up for assessment, and they are: iPass Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAS), KT Corp. (NYSE: KT), Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF), and VEON Ltd (NASDAQ: VEON). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

iPass

Redwood Shores, California headquartered iPass Inc.'s shares gained 3.48%, closing Monday's trading session at $0.36. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.15 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 477,060 shares. The Company's shares are trading 10.69% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of iPass, which provides mobile connectivity that enables Wi-Fi access on various mobile devices in the US and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 46.74.

On March 28th, 2018, iPass published the iPass Mobile Security Report 2018, revealing that more than half (57%) of organizations suspect their mobile workers have been hacked, or caused a mobile security issue, in the last 12 months. Overall, 81% of respondents said they had seen Wi-Fi related security incidents in the last 12 months, with cafes and coffee shops (62%) ranked as the venues where such incidents had occurred most. That was closely followed by airports (60%) and hotels (52%).

KT Corp.

On Monday, shares in Seongnam, South Korea headquartered KT Corp. recorded a trading volume of 1.08 million shares. The stock rose 1.13%, ending the day at $13.46. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 0.85%. Furthermore, shares of KT Corp., which provides telecommunications services in Korea, have an RSI of 46.65.

On April 16th, 2018, research firm Nomura downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Reduce'.

Telefonica

Madrid, Spain-based Telefonica S.A.'s stock finished the day 0.70% higher at $10.08 with a total trading volume of 625,877 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 2.13% in the last month and 1.31% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 3.57%. Additionally, shares of Telefonica, which provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the EU and Latin America, have an RSI of 61.23. Register for your free research report on TEF at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=TEF

VEON

Shares in Amsterdam, the Netherlands headquartered VEON Ltd ended yesterday's session 1.32% higher at $2.30. The stock recorded a trading volume of 7.25 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 6.60 million shares. The Company's shares are trading 21.78% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of VEON, which through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services, have an RSI of 31.66.

On April 03rd, 2018, VEON announced that it has notified the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority (EFRA) that, given the lapse of time and absence of approval, the Company is withdrawing the Mandatory Tender Offer (MTO) filed on November 08th, 2017, and does not intend to proceed with another MTO at this time. VEON had applied to EFRA seeking approval for a MTO for any and all shares of Global Telecom Holding S.A.E. not owned by the Company.

