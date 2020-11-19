Thornburg Appoints New Head of Institutional Distribution

SANTA FE, N.M., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornburg Investment Management ("Thornburg"), a global investment firm that oversees $42 billion1 in assets, today announced that Anne Lundberg, CAIA, has joined Thornburg as head of institutional distribution. Ms. Lundberg will oversee Thornburg's North American institutional partnerships, business development, and client service efforts, covering public and private pension plans, family offices, corporations, and expanding relationships with global consultants. She reports to Head of Global Distribution Carter Sims.

"We are pleased to welcome Anne to Thornburg as she brings over two decades of business development experience in the institutional asset management industry," said Mr. Sims. "Throughout her career, Anne has consistently led high-performing global sales teams while directly deepening relationships with asset owners and their consultants. With Anne on board, we are well-positioned to bolster our commitment to help institutional clients achieve their investment objectives."

"Institutions and consultants seek partners like Thornburg who understand and can solve their complex asset allocation and investment needs, particularly in this market climate," said Ms. Lundberg. "I look forward to furthering the momentum Thornburg's institutional team has built to ensure we continue to meet client objectives with our active management approach and consistent long-term risk-adjusted investment outcomes."

For the past 20 years, Ms. Lundberg has held senior business development roles across the asset management industry. Most recently, she was the co-head of institutional distribution and head of North America consultant relations at GAM Investments. Ms. Lundberg was responsible for building and managing a team to work with institutional investors and consultants across the U.S. and Canada. Prior to GAM, she spent over four years at Man Investments as head of North America consultant relations. Earlier in her career, Ms. Lundberg held senior leadership roles at Putnam Investments, William Blair, and Capital Group.

Ms. Lundberg is a former board member and a past president of Women Investment Professionals, a leading women's networking organization that supports women in the institutional investment community. She received an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BA in English Literature from the University of Northern Iowa. Ms. Lundberg holds the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designation.

About Thornburg

Thornburg Investment Management is a privately-owned global investment firm that offers a range of multi-strategy solutions for institutions and financial advisors. A recognized leader in fixed income, equity, and alternatives investing, the firm oversees $42 billion1 as of October 31, 2020 across mutual funds, institutional accounts, separate accounts for high-net-worth investors, and UCITS funds for non-U.S. investors. Thornburg was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

At Thornburg, we believe unconstrained investing leads to better outcomes for our clients. Our culture is collaborative, and our investment solutions are highly active, high conviction, and benchmark agnostic. When it comes to finding value for our clients, it's more than what we do, it's how we do it: how we think, how we invest, and how we're structured.

For more information, visit www.thornburg.com or call (877) 215-1330.

1 Includes $40 billion in assets under management and $1.6 billion in assets under advisement as of October 31, 2020

