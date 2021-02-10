Thornburg Expands Board with Addition of Julia Sze, CFA, as Independent Director

SANTA FE, N.M., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornburg Investment Management ("Thornburg"), a global investment firm that oversees $46 billion in assets1, today announced the appointment of Julia Sze, CFA, as independent director to the Thornburg Board of Directors, effective December 1, 2020. Ms. Sze also serves as a member of the audit committee. Thornburg's Board of Directors is now comprised of six members, three of whom are independent.

"We are pleased to welcome Julia to the Thornburg Board of Directors," said Garrett Thornburg, chairman and founder of Thornburg. "With over three decades of global investment experience and a demonstrated commitment to sustainable investing as a chief investment officer and active impact investor, we are confident that Julia's perspective, insight and judgement underscore our commitment to clients and effective governance."

The Board of Directors approves and audits the company's budget, assesses the performance of the CEO and approves the strategic goals of the company. In addition to Ms. Sze, Thornburg's Board of Directors is comprised of Garrett Thornburg, chairman; Brian McMahon, vice-chairman and chief investment strategist; Jason Brady, president and CEO; and Eliot Cutler and Joshua Gotbaum, each an independent director.

"I have long admired Thornburg's focus on client success and long track record of delivering on the promise of active management," said Ms. Sze. "I look forward to working with Garrett and the other board members to help Thornburg continue building on a nearly four-decade history of investment excellence."

Ms. Sze started her career in Hong Kong managing portfolios in Asian equity markets and leading several award-winning funds in the region for over a decade at Cameron Global Investments, Credit Lyonnais Asset Management, and Indosuez Asset Management. Subsequently, she served as senior investment strategist and chief investment officer at Wells Fargo Family Wealth Group (now Abbot Downing) and provided sales support and education for private bank teams serving high-net-worth individuals, foundations and endowments at Bank of America's Alternative Investments Group. Starting in 2008, Ms. Sze began working with foundations, families and individuals to develop and implement custom impact investing strategies across sectors and geographies to build better environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) standards in businesses at all stages.

In addition to Thornburg's Board of Directors, Ms. Sze serves on the board and audit committee of Cavco Industries and the board of Tern, a Taiwan-based folding electric bike company. She is also a member of the investment committee of the Santa Fe Community Foundation and serves on the board of the Amalgamated Bank Foundation.

Since 2018, Ms. Sze has taught investment management, impact investing and social entrepreneurship at University of California, Berkeley's Haas School of Business. She serves as faculty for the Haas Impact Fund, the Haas Sustainable Investment Fund, and Impact Startup Launchpad, and is part of the founding leadership team for the Sustainable and Impact Finance initiative.

Founded in 1982, Thornburg Investment Management is a privately-owned global investment firm that offers a range of multi-strategy solutions for institutions and financial advisors. A recognized leader in fixed income, equity and alternatives investing, the firm oversees $46 billion1 as of January 31, 2021 across mutual funds, institutional accounts, separate accounts for high-net-worth investors and UCITS funds for non-U.S. investors. Thornburg is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with additional offices in London, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

At Thornburg, we believe unconstrained investing leads to better outcomes for our clients. Our culture is collaborative, and our investment solutions are highly active, high conviction and benchmark agnostic. When it comes to finding value for our clients, it's more than what we do, it's how we do it: how we think, how we invest and how we're structured.

1 Includes $44 billion in assets under management and $1.8 billion in assets under advisement as of January 31, 2021

