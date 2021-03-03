Thornburg Grows Institutional Distribution Team

SANTA FE, N.M., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornburg Investment Management ("Thornburg"), a global investment firm that oversees $47 billion in assets1, today announced the addition of two new members to the institutional distribution team to develop relationships with asset owners and consultants in the U.S. and Canada.

Jennifer Pittman joins Thornburg as a regional director for the Eastern United States and Christopher Kuhl joins the team as a senior regional associate, supporting institutional clients in the Eastern portions of the United States and Canada. Both Ms. Pittman and Mr. Kuhl report to Anne Lundberg, head of institutional distribution at Thornburg.

"Both Jennifer and Chris have strong relationships with leading institutions and consultant firms," said Ms. Lundberg. "We are pleased to welcome them both to Thornburg as we continue to respond to growing institutional demand for our global fixed income and equity investment solutions."

Prior to Thornburg, Ms. Pittman was a member of the consultant relations team at Ninety One (formerly Investec Asset Management), where for seven years she was responsible for cultivating and maintaining relationships with consultants nationwide. Ms. Pittman also worked in consultant relations at Fiera Capital Corporation, in equity market research at InterSec Research and started her career at Segal Rogerscasey, now Segal Marco Advisors, as an investment consultant analyst. Ms. Pittman earned an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business and a BA from Dartmouth College.

Previously, Mr. Kuhl was an assistant vice president at Nuveen. During his seven-year tenure, his coverage consisted of working with global investment consultants and institutional clients in Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Earlier in his career, Mr. Kuhl worked as a marketing and new business coordinator for Marquette Associates and as an investment management and client service consultant at William Blair and Company. Mr. Kuhl graduated with a BA in economics and political science from the University of Illinois.

Ms. Pittman and Mr. Kuhl will partner with other members of the North American institutional team including regional directors Frances D'Alessio and Phillip Bennett, and Ben Smiley, senior regional associate.

"Together with Chris Elsmark and Jens Bjorheim in London, and Andrew Gu, Yong Zhang and Caroline Hui in Asia, our entire institutional team is well positioned to cohesively address complex investment needs with solutions for global financial institutions and consultants around the world," said Carter Sims, head of global distribution. "I share Anne's excitement about Jennifer and Chris joining our team and look forward to their success."

Founded in 1982, Thornburg Investment Management is a privately-owned global investment firm that offers a range of multi-strategy solutions for institutions and financial advisors. A recognized leader in fixed income, equity and alternatives investing, the firm oversees $47 billion1 as of February 28, 2021 across mutual funds, institutional accounts, separate accounts for high-net-worth investors and UCITS funds for non-U.S. investors. Thornburg is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with additional offices in London, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

At Thornburg, we believe unconstrained investing leads to better outcomes for our clients. Our culture is collaborative, and our investment solutions are highly active, high conviction and benchmark agnostic. When it comes to finding value for our clients, it's more than what we do, it's how we do it: how we think, how we invest and how we're structured.

