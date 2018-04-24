Thousands of Managed Care Pharmacists and Health Care Stakeholders Gather in Boston for the 2018 Annual Meeting of the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP)

The Annual Meeting, which kicked off April 23 with pre-meeting events and runs through April 26, is the premier event for pharmacists, physicians, nurses and other health care professionals who manage pharmacy benefits for more than 270 million Americans. The Annual Meeting features nearly 40 educational sessions, dozens of ancillary educational programs, student pharmacist programming, an awards ceremony, a thought provoking keynote speaker at the General Session, and an Expo hall featuring 120 exhibitors and more than 400 scientific posters.

"We are proud to present such robust programming at our Annual Meeting each spring," said AMCP CEO Susan A. Cantrell, RPh, CAE. "AMCP members rely on this event to gain valuable knowledge and share best practices that allow them to provide the very best patient care for millions of Americans. The Annual Meeting underscores our mission of improving health care for all."

The educational programming is divided into six tracks: (1) Business Trends and the Quest for Value; (2) Succeeding in Specialty Management; (3) Practical Research that Identifies and Illuminates; (4) Spotlight on Formulary Management; (5) Keeping Up With Legislative and Regulatory Matters; (6) Perspectives in Managed Care Pharmacy.

The Annual Meeting started Monday with a pre-meeting Specialty Connect event on managing the complexities of treating hemophilia. Tuesday's highlights include the General Session, which features keynote speaker John Rossman, former Director of Enterprise Services at Amazon.com, who will present his view of changes coming to the health care marketplace and what it means for various stakeholders.

During the General Session, AMCP also will install its 2018‐2019 Board of Directors, which includes four new officers: President-Elect James Kenney, RPh, MBA; Directors Debora Curry, PharmD; Patrick Gleason, PharmD, BCPS, FCCP, FAMCP, and Director Debra Minich, BSPharm, RPh. In addition, AMCP will provide honorary membership to its eight AMCP Founders: Henry Blissenbach, BS, PharmD; Albert Carver, BS Pharmacy; John Ciufo, MS; Perry Cohen, BS Pharmacy, PharmD; Jay Messeroff, BS Pharmacy; Robert Navarro, PharmD; Pete Penna, PharmD; and Norrie Thomas, BS Pharmacy, MS, PhD.

On Wednesday evening, AMCP will recognize managed care pharmacy leaders who have made lasting contributions to managed care pharmacy at a gala Awards Dinner.

Other highlights include the Expo, which features 120 exhibitors as well as AMCP's Annual Poster Program, displaying more than 400 professional and student research posters on the latest practices of managed care pharmacy. Student programming includes the 18th Annual National Student Pharmacist Pharmacy & Therapeutics Competition (P&T) and 2018 Best Poster Contests for student pharmacists, resident/fellows, and graduate students. In addition, more than 100 student pharmacists will attend a leadership academy designed to set them on a course for careers in managed care pharmacy.

In addition to the formal programming, the Annual Meeting includes nine independently designed Science and Innovation Theaters; nine Satellite Symposia; and four Industry Workshops, all covering a wide range of topics on specific products, therapeutic areas and/or disease states.

