Three-community Showcase in Queen Creek

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Arizona, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to present an event showcasing three exceptional communities at the Spur Cross masterplan: Seasons, Homestead and The Preserve.

Event details RichmondAmerican.com/Showcase

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to tour three Richmond American communities at the sought-after Spur Cross masterplan on January 25. Brand-new model homes will be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the main event, which features a complimentary food truck lunch from Burgers Amore, will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition to the communities, attendees can explore the Spur Cross masterplan's amenities, which include a pool, a playground, a sand volleyball court, a basketball court and more.

SEASONS AT SPUR CROSS:

New Seasons™ Collection homes from the upper $200s

Five ranch and two-story floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,790 to 2,630 sq. ft.

HOMESTEAD AT SPUR CROSS:

New homes from the low $300s

Five ranch-style floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 2,050 to 2,840 sq. ft.

RV garages available

THE PRESERVE AT SPUR CROSS:

New homes from the low $300s

Six ranch and two-story floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,690 to 2,630 sq. ft.

3-car and RV garages available

The event begins at Seasons at Spur Cross: 21679 S. 226th Place, Queen Creek, AZ 85142.

For more information, please call 480.624.0244 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 205,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

