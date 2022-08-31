Three Day Mini MBA for In-house Lawyers Training Course (London, United Kingdom - September 14-16, 2022)

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Final days to register for "The 3-day Mini MBA for In-house Lawyers Training Course" that has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Leadership and management skills are a completely different ball game from the technical role of practicing law, but in-house lawyers must have these skills to succeed in a business setting.



By enhancing your management skills and your understanding of the main challenges facing business leaders today, you will understand how you can better support and advise your business from a legal viewpoint.



This course will enable you to discover key frameworks, tools, techniques, and concepts to enhance your business knowledge and excel in your role as a valuable in-house lawyer. Overall it will enable you to become a more rounded business professional.



The expert trainers will share their own experiences from working in law and as business managers. By attending this intensive course, you will benefit from their considerable expertise and have time to explore new skills and ways of working to ensure you succeed in a demanding role.



Are you ready to build your skill-set as a lawyer by increasing your business knowledge?



Benefits of attending

Enhance core management and leadership techniques

Understand how to enable effective change management

Learn key business strategy concepts and frameworks

Achieve better outcomes by applying project management techniques

Understand the challenges facing businesses today and how the legal dept can provide support

Establish a motivated and engaged legal team

Get to grips with corporate culture and use it to your advantage

Develop your finance and accounting principles knowledge

Enhance your budgeting skills

Identify creative options for fee arrangements

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



Module 1: Business strategy and strategic planning



Business strategy

Key business strategy concepts and frameworks

Includes understanding its purpose, value, and alignment with departmental strategies

Includes Blue Ocean/Kim & Mauborgne; Porter/USPs, Grant, Johnson & Scholes

The strategic process - investigate, create, implement, embed

Challenges facing businesses today

Understanding customer value, including customers inside your organisation

Operational effectiveness and efficiency

Introductions to

Process management



Quality management



Knowledge management



Risk appetite and corporate culture

Using these strategies to:

Streamline your legal services inside your organisation, and



Understanding tensions between profitability, efficiency and risk inside your organisation

Developing a strategy for legal services

Understanding the needs and demands for legal services

Aligning legal services goals with the goals of the business

Delivering value for the business

In-house capability decisions

When to engage with external providers

Module 2: Leading and managing strategic change



People management and leadership skills

Team-building, collaboration, culture and trust

Understanding and leading global and virtual teams; building trust; encouraging collaborative behaviours; understanding cognitive biases; psychological safety

Building motivation and engagement

Intrinsic and extrinsic motivations; trust; autonomy, mastery and purpose

Leadership and influencing skills

Leadership styles; leading versus managing; becoming comfortable with leading; influencing in 360

Leading strategic change

Managing change

Including Kotter, Lewin and ADKAR models



Overcoming common problems

Successful strategy implementation and the importance of communication, transparency, coaching and influencing skills

Module 3: Project management and teamwork



Introduction to project management and working with stakeholders

Essential skills of project management

An introduction to waterfall project management and agile projects

How to plan, execute, control and manage a project to achieve set goals

Managing risks and monitoring progress

Avoiding pitfalls and staying on target

Working with and getting buy-in from stakeholders

Module 4: Finance for business



Accounting principles

A general overview of accounting principles and how they should be applied (with examples)

Identify specifics within UK-GAAP / IFRS where applicable in general accounts

Understanding the statement of cashflow, profit and loss, and the balance sheet

Case study using an anonymous set of accounts

The key factors and what they mean

Identify how different statements within a set of accounts are related to one another

Identifying accounting scenarios that illustrate good performance - profitability and solvency

Examples of key performance indicators that demonstrate performance levels

Discuss what KPI's mean

The ranges of KPI's in terms of output that determine good performance or otherwise

Practical: consider KPI's that relate to your business

Identifying accounting scenarios that might raise legal concerns

Focus on insolvent accounts

Work-In-Progress (WIP) measurement

Overdrawn Directors Loan Accounts (DLA)

(DLA) VAT and the principle of timing with invoicing

Module 5: Managing finance and the legal department



Managing a budget for the legal department and external expenditure

The importance of an 80/20 approach to analysis

Owning a budget

Involvement in constructing a budget and understanding the mechanisms in that construction

Identifying and understanding variance from the norm

Managing fees with external law firms

Understanding margin from the departments cost base and pricing accordingly

Communicating with client on costs

Tracking costs

Recording time

Money-on-Account

Credit control

Traditional fee arrangements and more creative options

Hourly rates vs fixed fees.

Ensuring fixed fees create margin.

Retainers and MOA

Work-In-Progress - the great unknown

Understanding and measuring WIP

Managing WIP

WIP as part of fee-earner performance

