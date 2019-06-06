Three Day Point-of-Care Diagnostics, Health & Biosensors Conference 2019: Emerging Themes, Technologies and Applications - San Diego, CA, United States - October 7-9, 2019

DUBLIN, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Point-of-Care Diagnostics, Global Health & Biosensors 2019" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This annual conference discusses the expanding Point-of-Care Diagnostics and Global Health fields and bring in the Biosensors field providing the most up-to-date presentations from leaders in these fields and offer networking and engagement opportunities with delegates from around the world.

This conference provides an overview of the point-of-care (POC) testing landscape, from novel technologies to regulatory approval. Experts in these fields will share their views on point-of-care in the clinical setting. The aim of this meeting is to bring together life science researchers that work at the interface between biology and chemistry and technology development to discuss problems, highlight solutions and facilitating collaborations. Also, we frame the role of POC testing in the expanding Global Health field and highlight opportunities existing in many parts of the world.

This conference covers POC Detection, POC Diagnostics, and POC-based Treatment Options as part of the Comprehensive Coverage of this Expanding Field. The POC testing field is expanding focused not only on infectious disease diagnostics (which represents approximately 80% of the marketplace) but also with cancer and cardiovascular disease focus. We address each of these segments in this conference.



Registered delegates have full access to the co-located and concurrent conferences to mix-and-match presentations and maximize networking:

Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics: Emerging Themes, Technologies and Applications 2019

Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics: Technologies, Companies and Commercialization 2019

Point-of-Care Diagnostics and Global Health 2019

Single Cells, Single Molecules & Vesicles Summit 2019

Microfluidics and Flow Chemistry 2019

The Conference Features the Following Panel Discussions:

Global Health Panel Discussion Chaired by Amy Adelberger (CEO, Global Impact Advisors).

(CEO, Global Impact Advisors). POC Diagnostics to the Market - A Panel Discussion of Industry Participants" Chaired by John Brennan (Professor and Director, McMaster University ).

Agenda:



Emerging Technologies and Emerging Companies Showcase

Global Health and Emerging Viral Diseases such as Ebola and Zika

Impact of Microfluidics/Lab-on-a-Chip Technologies for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Applications

Microfluidics for Wearables and Mobile Diagnostics Development

POC Diagnostics for Global Health: A Worldwide Perspective

Low-Cost POC Devices for Deployment Worldwide



POC Diagnostics in Resource-Limited Settings

POC Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing

Speakers:



Paul Yager

Professor

University of Washington



Paul Yager is Professor at the Department of Bioengineering, University of Washington.



Arben Merkoçi

ICREA Research Professor And Group Leader

Catalan Institute of Nanoscience And Nanotechnology



Joseph Wang

Chair of Nanoengineering, SAIC Endowed Professor

Director at Center of Wearable Sensors, University of California-San Diego



Chong Ahn

Professor

University of Cincinnati



Distinguished University Research Professor, Mitchell P. Kartalia Chair Professor of BioMEMS, University of Cincinnati



Holger Schmidt

Professor

University of Califonia - Santa Cruz



Narinder Kapany Professor of Electrical Engineering, University of California-Santa Cruz



Paul Bohn

Professor

University of Notre Dame



Arthur J. Schmitt Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering and Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of Notre Dame



Rustem Ismagilov

Professor

Califonia Institute of Technology



Ethel Wilson Bowles and Robert Bowles Professor of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, California Institute of Technology



John Brennan

Professor & Director

Biointerfaces Institute, McMaster University



Professor and Director, Biointerfaces Institute, McMaster University



John McDevitt

New York University College of Dentistry Bioengineering Institute



Chair, Department Biomaterials, New York University College of Dentistry Bioengineering Institute



Bernhard Weigl

Director

Intellectual Ventures/Global Good-Bill Gates Venture Fund



Director, Center for In-Vitro Diagnostics, Intellectual Ventures/Global Good-Bill Gates Venture Fund



For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hrxkhs





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

