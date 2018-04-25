Three Nationally Known Healthcare Quality Leaders To Keynote IPRO's 34th Annual Meeting

The meeting will also feature the announcement of IPRO's 2018 Quality Award winners, as well as the results of IPRO's Board of Directors election. The Quality Awards annually recognize healthcare professionals and institutions that have done exemplary work in improving the quality of care for New Yorkers.

"We are fortunate to have these three leading voices for healthcare quality improvement, innovation, disease awareness and patient advocacy, to lend insights and discuss the changes they expect to see in healthcare," says IPRO CEO Theodore O. Will, MPA, FACHE. "We also look forward to acknowledging New York providers and professionals who have gone 'above and beyond' in order to ensure that quality healthcare is delivered to the state's Medicare beneficiaries."

As director of the Quality Improvement and Innovation Group at CMS Dennis Wagner leads a team of committed individuals in developing and delivering innovative and collaborative initiatives to improve healthcare. Prior to his current role Mr. Wagner served as co-director for the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation's Partnership for Patients, and associate deputy director and then acting director of CMS' Office of Clinical Standards and Quality. He worked for 12 years at the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), including a final stint as acting director of HRSA's Office of Health Information Technology and Quality.

Dr. Rosenthal joined Kaiser Health News in 2016 after 22 years as a correspondent at The New York Times, where she covered a variety of topics from healthcare to environment to reporter in the Beijing bureau. Her two-year long New York Times series, "Paying Till it Hurts" (2013-14), won many prizes for both health reporting and its creative use of digital tools. She is the author of An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You Can Take it Back, published by Penguin Random House in April 2017.

Dr. Doubek began her medical career in September 2000, after opening a private practice office providing quality primary care. She helped to build a successful, respected family practice and became part of Atlantic Medical Group in 2013. In 2014, Dr. Doubek found herself on the patient side of things. Her 11-year-old son, Zachary, developed severe sepsis due to an aggressive infection in his femur. Zachary survived, but Dr. Doubek recognized the need to raise awareness and recognition of sepsis both in the medical community and in the general population. Dr. Doubek has recently joined the Sepsis Alliance Board of Directors and has been featured, with Zachary, in a series of sepsis awareness public service announcements.

The annual meeting, which will run from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. and feature a complimentary luncheon, requires preregistration. To register, go to https://ipro.org/annualmeeting or call (516) 209-5262. This activity has been submitted to the American College of Healthcare Executives for approval to award Qualified Education Credit.

Check-in begins at 11:30. The hotel is adjacent to the Long Island Rail Road, Garden City Station, Hempstead Branch.

About IPRO

IPRO is a national, not-for-profit healthcare organization that works with government agencies, providers and consumers to implement innovative programs that bring policy ideas to life. We do this by making creative use of clinical expertise, emerging technology, data solutions, and our diverse marketplace experience to make the healthcare system work better. Incorporated in 1983, IPRO is one of the nation's largest and most experienced healthcare quality improvement organizations. IPRO works in partnership with our clients to achieve their goals of improved, equitable, and cost-effective healthcare.

