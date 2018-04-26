Through Partnership with Capital Outlets, Secoo Enhances New Retail Area

During the forum, both sides signed an agreement, which included Secoo platform offering a mini site and an entrance on its main webpage for Capital Outlets, realizing data and information sharing; both sides will integrate advantage resources, establishing an omni-channel sales services network and enhancing the new retail mode upgrade.

"As Asian's largest premium lifestyle platform, Secoo keeps discovering best services for high-end consumers," said Eric Chan, "through this latest cooperation, Secoo will provide an even more exquisite shopping and service experience."

Following the rise of new retail, more platforms are looking to transform themselves. As an early maker, Secoo has already accumulated lots of experience. This cooperation also proves that Capital Outlets recognizes the platform value of Secoo.

In 2017, Secoo was listed on NASDAQ, expanding its offline and online business. Secoo started its 5+2+1 strategy, opening 5 offline experience centers in Tier-2 cities, partnering with two hotel groups and directly signing 1,000 luxury brands.

In 2018, Secoo aims to transfer from luxury e-commerce to premium lifestyle service, which represents Secoo's determination to better serve high-end consumers not only in terms of goods, but also importantly their living experience.

This year, Secoo partnered with Parkson Retail Group to embrace cosmetics products, while recently, Secoo also worked with a famous Chinese fruit garden to launch orange products of the utmost quality, taking its first step into entering the agriculture area to cover the surrounding areas of consumers' daily life. Moreover Secoo acquired a travel agency from HNA Group, targeting customized high-end travel for consumers. Additionally, Secoo promoted various business in areas such as finance, art, celebrities, data analysis and international business. This cooperation with Capital Outlets will improve the new retail domain.

This July, Secoo will build a 'Secoo Outlets Festival' with Capital Outlets, bringing a better premium lifestyle experience for consumers.

Adhering to the brand standard of 'Be noble in character, be authentic in offerings, and be ethical in culture' and taking advantage of its platform advantage, Secoo maintains that consumers are the foundation of its success. With the upgrade of new retail, Secoo will collaborate with more partnerships to bring a huge impact to the industry.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/through-partnership-with-capital-outlets-secoo-enhances-new-retail-area-300637137.html

SOURCE SECOO