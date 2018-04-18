Thunderbolt Innovation to release exclusive Construction Bid Management AI at Collision Conference on May 1

EDIE, the 'Estimating Data Intelligence Engine'™, is an Artificial Intelligence tool that helps construction companies propose bids that increase their profitability while simultaneously maximizing the odds of those bids getting accepted by their customers. This functionality will be available to Enterprise Level Thunderbolt Pipeline users.

Over the past two years Thunderbolt Pipeline engineering has been continually building datasets and tweaking algorithms, iteratively optimizing EDIE to be the most advanced Machine Learning based predictive bidding system available to the construction industry.

Co-Founder and CTO Kevin Allen says, "This isn't the Artificial Intelligence of the 1980's. New computing technologies have made it possible for EDIE™ to advance far beyond the AI of the past."

In addition, Thunderbolt's EDIE is not static. With every bid saved in the system, EDIE's algorithms iteratively learn and find hidden insights not obvious to humans. This smart learning technology delivers construction companies information they can use to make the best possible bid for each job.

Co-Founder and CEO Sean Hussey says, "This is a major step forward for the construction industry. With data at the heart of modern application platforms such as Thunderbolt Pipeline, companies using our application have a big competitive edge; they are able to make smarter decisions."

"Companies in the industry are realizing they need to embrace modern software to be more competitive and efficient. The ones that take the leap and adopt software with AI will be that much further ahead of their competition."

To learn more about EDIE™ and Thunderbolt Pipeline you can visit them at the Collision Conference in New Orleans on May 1. For details on their booth visit https://www.thunderboltinnovation.com/press/collision2018/.

Thunderbolt Innovation is based in Dover, NH and was founded by Sean P. Hussey and Kevin B. Allen in 2016. Thunderbolt Innovation is a leading construction management software provider, leveraging cloud computing technology to deliver information to construction teams online, in real-time, anywhere and around the clock. Deployed by some of the most progressive companies, Thunderbolt's solutions enable organizations to better measure, manage and report critical business metrics, so that they can increase revenues and profit margins.

