Thycotic To Giveaway $1,000 at RSA Conference 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thycotic, a provider of privileged account management (PAM) solutions for more than 7,500 organizations worldwide, today announced that its RSA Conference 2018 participation will include a giant in-booth 'Price is Right Showcase Showdown' style wheel with a $1,000 giveaway. In addition to participating in the prize giveaway, those stopping by the booth will get to learn more about the company's award-winning Secret Server solution, which provides companies with the ability to secure passwords and privileged accounts which are the primary targets of hackers.
What:
RSA Conference 2018
When:
April 16-19, 2018
Where:
Moscone Center, San Francisco
Booth:
North Hall #4315
Joseph Carson, chief security scientist at Thycotic, will also be available at the booth for detailed conversations about Thycotic's solutions and the industry as a whole. In addition, Mr. Carson will be participating in a speaking session along with Taylor Croak from FireEye on the topic of Protecting and Securing Admins. This session will provide attendees with practical steps for better management of domain administrator accounts in their environment. Securing admin accounts helps organizations to be more scalable and flexible adopting new technologies.
Title:
Life and Death of the DA - Protecting and Securing Admins
Details:
|
You've reached an amount of domain administrators that is scary to admit. You're too busy to invest and implement a Red Forest design. This session will offer a practical approach to reducing the domain administrator footprint in your environment and securing these sensitive accounts. Learn how to determine ownership of Domain Admins, turn Domain Admin credentials into OTPs, and much more.
Who:
Joseph Carson, Chief Security Scientist, Thycotic
When:
April 18, 2018 from 10:40-11:00 a.m. (PT)
Where:
South Hall Briefing Center (Moscone)
To schedule a meeting with Thycotic at RSA 2018, please reach out to thycotic@luminapr.com with your request.
About Thycotic
Thycotic, a global leader in IT security, is the fastest growing provider of Privilege Management solutions that protect an organization's most valuable assets from cyber-attacks and insider threats. Thycotic secures privileged account access for more than 7,500 organizations worldwide, including Fortune 500 enterprises. Thycotic's award-winning Privilege Management Security solutions minimize privileged credential risk, limits user privileges and controls applications on endpoints and servers. Thycotic was founded in 1996 with corporate headquarters in Washington, D.C. and global offices in the U.K. and Australia. For more information, please visit www.thycotic.com.
