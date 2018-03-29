Thycotic To Giveaway $1,000 at RSA Conference 2018

What: RSA Conference 2018 When: April 16-19, 2018 Where: Moscone Center, San Francisco Booth: North Hall #4315

Joseph Carson, chief security scientist at Thycotic, will also be available at the booth for detailed conversations about Thycotic's solutions and the industry as a whole. In addition, Mr. Carson will be participating in a speaking session along with Taylor Croak from FireEye on the topic of Protecting and Securing Admins. This session will provide attendees with practical steps for better management of domain administrator accounts in their environment. Securing admin accounts helps organizations to be more scalable and flexible adopting new technologies.

Title: Life and Death of the DA - Protecting and Securing Admins Details: You've reached an amount of domain administrators that is scary to admit. You're too busy to invest and implement a Red Forest design. This session will offer a practical approach to reducing the domain administrator footprint in your environment and securing these sensitive accounts. Learn how to determine ownership of Domain Admins, turn Domain Admin credentials into OTPs, and much more. Who: Joseph Carson, Chief Security Scientist, Thycotic When: April 18, 2018 from 10:40-11:00 a.m. (PT) Where: South Hall Briefing Center (Moscone)

Schedule a Meeting with Thycotic

To schedule a meeting with Thycotic at RSA 2018, please reach out to thycotic@luminapr.com with your request.

